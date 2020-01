पोस्टर में बीजेपी संग राज ठाकरे, जानिए, क्या महाराष्ट्र में मनसे थामेगी हार्ड हिंदुत्व की कमान!

English summary

The new MNS flag will be completely painted in saffron color, between which will be the royal currency. This new MNS flag will be the hallmark of staunch Hindutva. Although it has not been announced yet by the party, but if media reports are to be believed, then the President of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Raj Thackeray can make a big announcement on this. It is also believed that Raj Thackeray will also disclose the future relationship with BJP, along with the announcement of doing politics of Hindutva.