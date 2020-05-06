कोरोना संकट में Tax बढ़ाने के फैसले को चिदंबरम ने बताया गलत, कही ये बड़ी बात

India

oi-Ankur Kumar

नई दिल्‍ली। पूर्व वित्त मंत्री और कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता पी चिदंबरम ने सरकारों द्वारा टैक्स बढ़ाने के फैसले को गलत बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि उच्च कर लागू करने का काम उस समय नहीं किया जाना चाहिए जब देश में आर्थिक गतिविधियां रुक रही हों।

We have been pleading for cash transfers from the government to the bottom half of the people/families. Instead governments are doing a REVERSE TRANSFER of money from the people to the government! Cruel.