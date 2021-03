खबर काम की: अब 24x7 अपनी सुविधानुसार लगवा सकते हैं कोरोना का टीका, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने दी जानकारी

English summary

The second phase of Kovid vaccination has been started from March 1 to beat Corona across the country. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, one day after the start of the second phase, ended the government's obligation to increase the speed of vaccination. Citizens of the country can now get vaccinated 24x7 at their convenience. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the health of the citizens of the country as well as the value of their time.