Lockdown Impact: 2021 में रिकॉर्ड बच्चों का होगा जन्म,14 करोड़ बच्चों के पैदा होने के हैं अनुमान

English summary

The birth of 3 lakh 92 thousand 078 children all over the world in early 2021 i.e. on 1 January is a positive sign, when in the last 7-8 months more than 18 lakh people have lost their lives due to corona epidemic. On the one hand, epidemic deaths are no less than a nightmare for the world, on the other hand, the beginning of 2021, which is seen as a year of hope, is therefore indicative of positivity. Birth of children is considered auspicious in every corner of the world.