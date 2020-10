कमलनाथ और दिग्विजय मध्य प्रदेश के सबसे बड़े गद्दार हैंः ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया

English summary

Madhya Pradesh's young BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has named former Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh as Madhya Pradesh's biggest traitors. Jyotiraditya, who recently quit the Congress and joined the BJP, while addressing the Congress in an interview while addressing the two Congress leaders as the biggest traitor, said that the BJP will win all the seats in the November 3 by-election.