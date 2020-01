JNU ने बिगाड़ा 'छपाक' का खेल, 3-3 राज्यों में टैक्स फ्री होने के बाद भी औंधे मुंह गिरी फिल्म!

English summary

The film was more influenced in the North and North East states. In the first day of the show, just three people arrived at Cinepolis in Patna, the capital of Bihar. It would be a disappointing performance for any new film to be performed. More or less the same situation was seen in Uttar Pradesh, where Chhapak received very few viewers. On 11 January, when the report of the box office collection was sampled, the report of the damage caused to Chhapak has come. Released on 1500 screens across India, Chhapak did a business of just 4.7 crores while Ajay Devgn starrer film Tanaji got better response and had a collection of 16 crores on the first day.