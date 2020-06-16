India-China Border Tension LIVE: हम भारत से सख्त मांग करते हैं कि समझौतों का पालन करें
नई दिल्ली। भारत और चीन के बीच पिछले काफी वक्त से लद्दाख में जारी विवाद अब और भी गहरा गया है, सोमवार रात को दोनों देशों की सेनाओं के बीच हिंसक झड़प हुई है, जिसमें भारतीय सेना के अफसर समेत दो जवान शहीद हो गए हैं तो वहीं चीन की पीपुल्स लिब्रेशन आर्मी (पीएलए) के पांच जवानों के मारे जाने की खबर हैं इस बड़ी खबर पर हमारी नजर बनी हुई है।
Our Army Jawans including Colonel have been fallen victims to unscrupulous Chinese aggression. @PMOIndia we need befitting retaliation, retaliation, retaliation!
I pay my homage to the brave souls who have laid down their precious lives for the sake of Our Motherland— Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) June 16, 2020
Reports coming from #GalwanValley are disturbing. Why did our soldiers lose their lives during a de-escalation process? In national interest, the PM and RM should offer a clearer picture to the nation on the border issue with the Chinese. #LADAKHSTANDOFF— H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) June 16, 2020
Three Indian soldiers including a commanding officer having been martyred in a face off with the Chinese army in the #GalwanValley in Ladakh, this is deeply upsetting. While I give my condolences to the families & my prayers for the departed soul to find peace.— Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) June 16, 2020
China has lodged solemn representations & protests to India. Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops. They should not cross the borderlines: Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/EFYs5E3rmU— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020
Army Chief Gen MM Naravane’s planned visit to Pathankot military station has been cancelled: Army Sources pic.twitter.com/EIQS2OT8Gl— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020
"Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash", tweets Editor In Chief of Chinese Newspaper Global Times pic.twitter.com/i5NknsF5lx— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020
