    India-China Border Tension LIVE: हम भारत से सख्त मांग करते हैं कि समझौतों का पालन करें

    नई दिल्ली। भारत और चीन के बीच पिछले काफी वक्त से लद्दाख में जारी विवाद अब और भी गहरा गया है, सोमवार रात को दोनों देशों की सेनाओं के बीच हिंसक झड़प हुई है, जिसमें भारतीय सेना के अफसर समेत दो जवान शहीद हो गए हैं तो वहीं चीन की पीपुल्‍स लिब्रेशन आर्मी (पीएलए) के पांच जवानों के मारे जाने की खबर हैं इस बड़ी खबर पर हमारी नजर बनी हुई है।

    LIVE: राजनाथ सिंह ने तीनों सेना प्रमुखों से की बात

    4:00 PM, 16 Jun
    कांग्रेस नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने ट्वीट कर कहा है कि सरकार को इस शहादत का बदला लेना चाहिए।
    3:49 PM, 16 Jun
    पूर्व पीएम देवगौड़ा बोले- प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बुलाएं सर्वदलीय बैठक।
    3:44 PM, 16 Jun
    राजस्थान के उपमुख्यमंत्री सचिन पायलट ने सरकार से इस मुद्दे पर जवाब मांगा है।
    3:41 PM, 16 Jun
    चीन के विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता झाओ लिजियान ने कहा कि हम भारत से सख्त मांग करते हैं कि समझौतों का पालन करें और अपने फ्रंटलाइ सैनिकों को रोके, उन्हें सीमा पार नहीं करनी चाहिए।
    3:34 PM, 16 Jun
    रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी को लद्दाख में एलएसी पर भारत और चीन के सैनिकों के बीच हुई हिंसक झड़प के बारे में जानकारी दी।
    3:33 PM, 16 Jun
    सेना प्रमुख जनरल एमएम नरवणे का पठानकोट मिलिटरी स्टेशन का दौरा रद्द किया गया।
    3:33 PM, 16 Jun
    चीनी अखबार ग्लोबल टाइम्स के संपादक ने ट्वीट कर कहा- भारत और चीन के सैनिकों के बीच हुई हिंसक झड़प में चीनी सैनिक भी मारे गए हैं।
    3:32 PM, 16 Jun
    चीन के विदेश मंत्रालय ने उलटे भारत पर बॉर्डर क्रॉस करने का आरोप लगाया है।
    3:29 PM, 16 Jun
    लद्दाख में LAC पर हालात सामान्य करने को दोनों देशों के सैन्य अफसरों में सुबह 7.30 बजे से बातचीत जारी है।
    3:29 PM, 16 Jun
    LAC के हालात पर रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने तीनों सेना प्रमुखों और विदेश मंत्री के साथ चर्चा की है।
    3:29 PM, 16 Jun
    चीन की पीपुल्‍स लिब्रेशन आर्मी (पीएलए) के पांच जवानों के मारे जाने की खबरें हैं। भारतीय सेना की तरफ से इस बात की पुष्टि की गई है कि चीन को भी अपने जवानों का नुकसान झेलना पड़ा है।
    3:29 PM, 16 Jun
    चीन की तरफ कितना नुकसान हुआ है, इस बारे में अभी कोई जानकारी नहीं दी गई है।
    3:29 PM, 16 Jun
    गलवान घाटी में कल रात चीन और भारत के सेनाओं के बीच खूनी झड़प में भारत के तीन जवान शहीद हो गए।

    English summary
    Indian Army officer and 3 jawans were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops ON Monday in Galwan Valley. Here is live updates.
