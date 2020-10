सुरक्षा परिषद में भारत के साथ मिलकर काम करेगा अमेरिका, चीन की बढ़ सकती हैं मुश्किलें

Both sides held a wide-ranging discussion on issues on UN Security Council agenda & recent developments. They agreed to work closely together during India's upcoming term as a non-permanent member of UNSC during 2021-22: Indian Embassy in Washington DC, US https://t.co/EffZRdV7bf

English summary

India and US Hold Consultations, Agree To Work Closely At UN Security Council UNSC. ): India and the US held consultations on issues related to the UN Security Council here on October 28-29 and agreed to work closely during India's upcoming term as a non-permanent member of UNSC during 2021-22.