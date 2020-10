बिहारवासी को मुफ्त कोरोना वैक्सीन देने की घोषणा पर बीजेपी पर बिफरी हरसिमरत कौर

English summary

The Ranbheri of Bihar assembly elections 2020 is over. Voting for the first phase is scheduled on October 28. Meanwhile, Harsimrat Kaur, a former cabinet minister and NDA ally in the Modi government, has become an attacker on the BJP after the BJP's announcement in the manifesto to give Corona vaccine free to Bihar. In a tweet, Harsimrat Kaur asked the BJP, will free vaccine be given only in Bihar?