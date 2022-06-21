YouTube
    Maharashtra LIVE: सीएम एकनाथ शिंदे ने 164-99 के अंतर से विश्वास मत जीता

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    मुबई, 4 जुलाई: महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के चुनाव के बाद एकनाथ शिंदे सरकार आज सदन में फ्लोर टेस्ट पास कर लिया है। सीएम एकनाथ शिंदे ने 164-99 के अंतर से विश्वास मत जीता लिया। इससे पहले रविवार को भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेता राहुल नार्वेकर को महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा का नया स्पीकर चुना गया था। गौरतलब है कि एकनाथ शिंदे के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने के बाद महाराष्ट्र में सियासी उथल-पुथल का अंत हो गया था। वहीं अब शिंदे सरकार ने सदन में अपना बहुमत साबित कर दिया। पढ़िए, महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा में फ्लोर टेस्ट से जुड़े सभी लाइव अपडेट।

    लाइव अपडेट:-

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:48 AM, 4 Jul
    महाराष्ट्र के सीएम एकनाथ शिंदे ने 164-99 के अंतर से विश्वास मत जीता। 3 सदस्य वोटिंग से दूर रहे।
    11:42 AM, 4 Jul
    बहुजन विकास अघाड़ी जो एमवीए के साथ थे उन्होंने ने भी शिंदे-फडनवीस सरकार के पक्ष में वोटिंग की।
    11:41 AM, 4 Jul
    एकनाथ शिंदे के नेतृत्व वाली सरकार ने विधानसभा में विश्वास मत के दौरान बहुमत का आंकड़ा पार कर लिया है।
    11:36 AM, 4 Jul
    विधानसभा में विश्वास मत के दौरान एकनाथ शिंदे को उनके पक्ष में 164 मत मिले। अब विपक्ष की बेंच से विश्वास मत के खिलाफ मतों की गिनती की जाएगी।
    11:35 AM, 4 Jul
    महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा में एकनाथ शिंदे के नेतृत्व वाली सरकार 144 के बहुमत के आंकड़े तक पहुंच गई, मतगणना अभी भी जारी है।
    11:32 AM, 4 Jul
    विधानसभा फ्लोर टेस्ट के दौरान शिंदे गुट को अब तक 120 से ज्यादा वोट मिल चुके हैं।
    11:31 AM, 4 Jul
    बहुमत परीक्षण के दौरान सदन में हंगामा। ईडी-ईडी के नारे लगाए गए। यह नारे उस वक्त लगे, जब विधायक प्रताप सरनायक ने शिंदे सरकार के समर्थन में अपना वोट किया।
    11:29 AM, 4 Jul
    शिवसेना एमएलए संतोष बागड़ ने एकनाथ शिंदे सरकार के सपोर्ट में वोट किया।
    11:27 AM, 4 Jul
    बहुमत परीक्षण के बीच शिवसेना नेता आदित्य ठाकरे विधानसभा पहुंच गए हैं।
    11:27 AM, 4 Jul
    विपक्ष ने ध्वनिमत के लिए ऐतराज जताया, जिसके बाद अब वोटिंग से फ्लोर टेस्ट होगा।
    11:23 AM, 4 Jul
    फ्लोर टेस्ट के बीच आदित्य ठाकरे अभी तक सदन में नहीं पहुंचे हैं।
    11:18 AM, 4 Jul
    एक विधायक श्यामसुंदर शिंदे विश्वास मत से ठीक पहले एकनाथ शिंदे गुट में शामिल हो गए। ऐसे में रविवार से शिवसेना के 2 विधायक पाला बदल चुके हैं।
    11:14 AM, 4 Jul
    सीएम शिंदे के पक्ष के विधायकों की वोटिंग जारी।
    11:14 AM, 4 Jul
    महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा में बहुमत के लिए वोटिंग शुरू। एक-एक एमएलए की सीट पर जाकर की जा रही वोटिंग
    11:10 AM, 4 Jul
    महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा: भाजपा के सुधीर मुनगंटीवार और शिवसेना के भरत गोगावाले ने विश्वास मत का समर्थन किया। ध्वनि मत के बाद विश्वास मत के प्रस्ताव पर विपक्ष ने वोट की मांग की। अध्यक्ष ने मांग की अनुमति दी और वोटिंग शुरू की गई। सदन में सदस्यों को गिनती के लिए खड़े होने के लिए कहा।
    10:58 AM, 4 Jul
    फ्लोर टेस्ट से पहले उद्धव ठाकरे खेमे के एक और शिवसेना विधायक संजय बांगर सीएम एकनाथ शिंदे के साथ गए
    9:48 AM, 4 Jul
    फ्लोर टेस्ट के बीच आज दोपहर मुंबई के शिवसेना भवन में शिवसेना ने बुलाई अपने सभी जिलाध्यक्षों की बैठक
    9:38 AM, 4 Jul
    आज महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा में आज एकनाथ शिंदे सरकार का फ्लोर टेस्ट, रविवार को चुना गया था भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेता राहुल नार्वेकर को महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा का नया स्पीकर
    12:47 AM, 4 Jul
    एकनाथ शिंदे के नेतृत्व वाली महाराष्ट्र सरकार सोमवार को फ्लोर टेस्ट का सामना करेगी।
    8:42 PM, 3 Jul
    मुंबई: महाराष्ट्र के सीएम एकनाथ शिंदे ने बागी शिवसेना विधायक के अपने धड़े के साथ एक होटल में डिप्टी सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस, बीजेपी विधायकों और पार्टी के अन्य नेताओं के साथ बैठक की।
    3:01 PM, 3 Jul
    आदित्य ठाकरे ने विधानसभा में कहा "मैं वही कहना चाहता हूं जो हमने देवेंद्र फडणवीस के कानों में ढाई साल (सीएम पद) के लिए कहा था। यदि वह इसके लिए सहमत होते, तो यह स्थिति नहीं आती और शायद यह भी बदल जाता (आज वह सीएम होते)।"
    2:59 PM, 3 Jul
    आज आए बागी विधायक (एकनाथ शिंदे गुट) हमसे नजरें नहीं मिला पा रहे थे। आप कब तक एक होटल से दूसरे होटल में जाने वाले हैं? इन विधायकों को एक दिन अपने विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में जाना होगा। फिर वे लोगों का सामना कैसे करेंगे?: आदित्य ठाकरे
    2:57 PM, 3 Jul
    राकांपा प्रमुख शरद पवार ने आज बाद में पार्टी की बैठक बुलाई है। इसमें दो विषयों पर चर्चा होगी। पहला विश्वास मत और दूसरा विपक्ष के नेता के रूप में पार्टी नेता चुना जाएगा: राकांपा नेता जयंत पाटिल
    2:55 PM, 3 Jul
    महाराष्ट्र सीएम एकनाथ शिंदे और डिप्टी सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने राहुल नार्वेकर को विधानसभा का स्पीकर चुने जाने पर बधाई दी।
    2:54 PM, 3 Jul
    भाजपा उम्मीदवार राहुल नार्वेकर महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष चुने गए।
    12:39 PM, 3 Jul
    देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने कहा कि एकनाथ शिंदे के नेतृत्व में भाजपा-शिवसेना की यह सरकार महाराष्ट्र के लोगों की उम्मीदों प खरा उतरने की कोशिश करेगी, हमे उम्मीद है कि बतौर स्पीकर आप हमारा इसमे सहयोग करेंगे
    12:39 PM, 3 Jul
    मैं खुद मंत्री था, कई और लोग मंत्री थे,जिन्होंने पिछली सरकार से अलग होने का फैसला लिया। मेरे जैसे सामान्य कार्यकर्ता के लिए यह बड़ी चीज है- एकनाथ शिंदे
    11:58 AM, 3 Jul
    भाजपा के राहुल नार्वेकर के खिलाफ एआईएमआईएम के विधायकों ने वोट नहीं किया, नार्वेकर के खिलाफ 107 वोट पड़े जबकि पक्ष में 164 वोट मिले हैं
    11:35 AM, 3 Jul
    इन लोगों ने हमारे कुछ विधायकों को कैद कर रखा है- आदित्य ठाकरे
    11:33 AM, 3 Jul
    विधानसभा की कार्रवाई में हिस्सा लेने के लिए पहुंचे एकनाथ शिंदे
