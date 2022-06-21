Maharashtra LIVE: सीएम एकनाथ शिंदे ने 164-99 के अंतर से विश्वास मत जीता
मुबई, 4 जुलाई: महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के चुनाव के बाद एकनाथ शिंदे सरकार आज सदन में फ्लोर टेस्ट पास कर लिया है। सीएम एकनाथ शिंदे ने 164-99 के अंतर से विश्वास मत जीता लिया। इससे पहले रविवार को भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेता राहुल नार्वेकर को महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा का नया स्पीकर चुना गया था। गौरतलब है कि एकनाथ शिंदे के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने के बाद महाराष्ट्र में सियासी उथल-पुथल का अंत हो गया था। वहीं अब शिंदे सरकार ने सदन में अपना बहुमत साबित कर दिया। पढ़िए, महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा में फ्लोर टेस्ट से जुड़े सभी लाइव अपडेट।
लाइव अपडेट:-
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins the trust vote by a 164-99 margin, 3 members abstained from voting. pic.twitter.com/ZbaM54n1fd— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022
Another MLA, Shyamsundar Shinde joined Eknath Shinde group just before the trust vote. So, since yesterday 2 Shiv Sena MLAs have switched sides. Aaditya Thackeray has not reached the House yet.
Head count is underway. pic.twitter.com/WYnEI8AtJR— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022
Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde along with his faction of Shiv Sena MLA holds a meeting with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP MLAs, and other party leaders at a hotel pic.twitter.com/OQbpzUKtIu— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar pose together for a photo, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/8249mdgEdi— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022
Now a BJP-Shiv Sena govt has taken charge, based on the beliefs of Balasaheb Thackeray. Till date, we had seen that people change sides from Opposition to Government but this time leaders of Govt went to Opposition: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in the State Assembly pic.twitter.com/FZdkIH0M3U— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022
We have closed the office of the Shiv Sena legislative party in the Assembly. We have to go to the House together, the keys to the office are with us. They had kept some of our MLAs locked up. What is the big deal if we've locked up the office: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray pic.twitter.com/N6rZkT5Gjb— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and other MLAs of his faction arrive at the State Assembly in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/3nHgTLFRUy— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022