YouTube
  • search
चर्चा में विजयादशमी साप्ताहिक राशिफल मौसम अपडेट वेब स्टोरीज कोरोना वायरस फैक्ट चेक
क्विक अलर्ट के लिए
अभी सब्सक्राइव करें  
'इस रावण के आगे फीका है सैफ का किरदार'
View Sample
क्विक अलर्ट के लिए
नोटिफिकेशन ऑन करें  
For Daily Alerts

जरूर पढ़ें

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download
    LIVE

    Dussehra Celebration Live: कुल्लू के अंतरराष्ट्रीय दशहरा समारोह में शामिल हुए पीएम मोदी

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Dussehra Celebration Live Update in Hindi, 5 अक्टूबर: पूरे देश में धूमधान से दशहरे का त्योहार मनाया जा रहा है। दिल्ली के रामलीला मैदान में भव्य तैयारियां की गई हैं, जहां राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू, दिल्ली सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल और बाहुबली फिल्म के हीरो प्रभास रावण दहन करेंगे। वहीं प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी इस बार हिमाचल प्रदेश में दशहरा मना रहे हैं, वहां पर उन्होंने जनता को कई बड़ी सौगातें भी दी। पढ़िए दशहरा से जुड़ा हर अपडेट लाइव-

    Newest First Oldest First
    4:20 PM, 5 Oct
    सोनिया गांधी ने कर्नाटक के एचडी कोटे विधानसभा के बेगुर गांव के भीमनाकोली मंदिर में दशहरा पर पूजा-अर्चना की।
    4:18 PM, 5 Oct
    भारी बारिश के कारण लखनऊ में कई जगहों पर दशहरा कार्यक्रम बाधित हुआ। तस्वीरें ऐशबाग रामलीला मैदान की हैं।
    4:11 PM, 5 Oct
    कुल्लू में पीएम मोदी।
    4:11 PM, 5 Oct
    प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय कुल्लू दशहरा उत्सव में शामिल हुए। इस दौरान उनके साथ हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर भी मौजूद रहे।
    4:10 PM, 5 Oct
    यूपी के कानपुर में भारी बारिश के कारण रावण का पुतला भीग कर टेढ़ा हो गया है।
    3:35 PM, 5 Oct
    कुल्लू में पीएम का जोरदार स्वागत।
    3:35 PM, 5 Oct
    प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय कुल्लू दशहरा उत्सव में शामिल हुए। इस दौरान उनके साथ हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर भी मौजूद रहे।

    वो ख़ास दशहरा जहाँ रावण के साथ जलाए जाते हैं 30 और पुतलेवो ख़ास दशहरा जहाँ रावण के साथ जलाए जाते हैं 30 और पुतले

    Comments
    परफेक्ट जीवनसंगी की तलाश? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

    अधिक दिल्ली समाचार  

    Read more about:

    dussehra ravan himachal pradesh delhi new delhi दशहरा रामलीला मैदान नरेंद्र मोदी

    English summary
    Dussehra 2022 Celebration Ravan Dahan all india live update hindi
    देश-दुनिया की ताज़ा ख़बरों से अपडेट रहने के लिए Oneindia Hindi के फेसबुक पेज को लाइक करें
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    तुरंत पाएं न्यूज अपडेट
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X