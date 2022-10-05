Dussehra Celebration Live: कुल्लू के अंतरराष्ट्रीय दशहरा समारोह में शामिल हुए पीएम मोदी
Dussehra Celebration Live Update in Hindi, 5 अक्टूबर: पूरे देश में धूमधान से दशहरे का त्योहार मनाया जा रहा है। दिल्ली के रामलीला मैदान में भव्य तैयारियां की गई हैं, जहां राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू, दिल्ली सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल और बाहुबली फिल्म के हीरो प्रभास रावण दहन करेंगे। वहीं प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी इस बार हिमाचल प्रदेश में दशहरा मना रहे हैं, वहां पर उन्होंने जनता को कई बड़ी सौगातें भी दी। पढ़िए दशहरा से जुड़ा हर अपडेट लाइव-
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi offered Dussehra Prayers at Bheemanakolli Temple in Begur Village in HD Kote Assembly, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/LdK4FdkMrC— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022
उत्तर प्रदेश: भारी बारिश के कारण लखनऊ में कई जगहों पर दशहरा कार्यक्रम बाधित हुआ। तस्वीरें ऐशबाग रामलीला मैदान की हैं। pic.twitter.com/XVF0RHosVl— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 5, 2022
PM Narendra Modi attends International #Dussehra celebrations in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/rsJaJEQCgA— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in Dussehra Rath Yatra during International #Dussehra celebrations in Kullu
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/nwMHfnOJG5— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022
उत्तर प्रदेश: कानपुर में भारी बारिश के कारण रावण का पुतला भीग कर टेढ़ा हो गया है। #Dussehra pic.twitter.com/W6nQO50LNx— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 5, 2022
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh
PM Modi will shortly attend the International Kullu #Dussehra festival. It will be the first time ever that the PM of the country is participating in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations. pic.twitter.com/2T7fmKs6zi— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi greets a huge gathering of people in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, will shortly attend the International Kullu #Dussehra festival. pic.twitter.com/i5QsyfshKN— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022
वो ख़ास दशहरा जहाँ रावण के साथ जलाए जाते हैं 30 और पुतले