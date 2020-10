डिप्टी CM सिसोदिया ने JEE-NEET में कीर्तिमान रचने वाले स्कूल को सराहा, कुल 27 छात्रों ने गाड़े थे झंडे

English summary

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has congratulated the teachers and the headmistress for the success of 27 students who have passed JEE and NEET exams in a government school in Delhi. On Thursday, in West Delhi Paschim Vihar visited the said government school, where a total of 27 students had cleared the JEE-NEET exam, out of which a total of five students with high rank got admission in IIT, while 22 students got NEET exam. Is cracked