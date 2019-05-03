Cyclone Fani Live : ओडिशा तट के करीब पहुंचा 'फानी', अलर्ट जारी

भुवनेश्वर। बंगाल की खाड़ी में बना चक्रवात तूफान 'फानी' (Cyclone Fani) ने अब भयंकर रूप धारण कर लिया है, इसको लेकर मौसम विभाग, एनडीआरएफ समेत सभी राहत और बचाव एजेंसियां हाई अलर्ट पर हैं, नौसेना और सेना को भी तैयार रखा गया है, यह चक्रवाती तूफान आज सबसे पहले ओडिशा के तट से टकराने वाला है, इस दौरान भीषण बारिश होगी और तेज हवाएं चलेंगी, तटीय इलाकों में रहने वाले लोगों से घरों से नहीं निकलने की सलाह दी गई है।
ESCS FANI about 25 km SSWof Puri at 0830 IST. To cross Odisha coast between Gopalpur & Chandbali close to Puri during 0800-1100 IST. Landfall started at 0800 hrs IST. Part of eye lies over land at 0830. Entire process of eye entering into land will be completed in next 2 hrs. pic.twitter.com/2RrDpvyOuj
मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक फानी 8.30 बजे पुरी से 25 किमी की दूरी पर था
May 3, 2019 8:38 AM
#WATCH Visuals from coastal town of Digha in West Bengal as #CycloneFani is expected to make landfall in Odisha's Puri district by 11 am. According to the Met Dept, the impact of landfall process has begun. pic.twitter.com/R5iJY4vjGD
फानी तूफान को देखते हुए इंडिगो ने 24 फ्लाइट रद्द कर दी हैं।
May 3, 2019 8:30 AM
HR Biswas, Director, Met Dept, Bhubaneswar: The impact of landfall process has started. Fani will make a landfall between 8-11 am. In the morning at 6:31 AM it was 70 km south-southwest of Puri, it is moving now. #CyclonicStormFANIpic.twitter.com/1eUfqYCXXl
Odisha: People take refuge in a shelter in Paradip of Jagatsinghpur. Over 1 million people have been evacuated from vulnerable districts in last 24 hrs & about 5000 kitchens are operating to serve people in shelters. #CycloneFani is expected to make a landfall in Puri dist today. pic.twitter.com/Hp3oXhkPSB
चक्रवात आने से पहले ओडिशा में लगभग 10 लाख लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाया गया। इनके लिए 5000 रसोइयों का इंतजाम किया गया है।
May 3, 2019 8:16 AM
East Coast Railway: It has further been decided to cancel 10 more trains - 7 trains on 3rd May, one train on 4th May, one train on 6th May & one train on 7th May. Railways had earlier cancelled 147 trains from 1st to 3rd May. #CyclonicStormFANIpic.twitter.com/uuTAseYHLr
ओडिशा: फानी तूफानी की चेतावनी के चलते अगले 24 घंटे तक कोई फ्लाइट नहीं उड़ेगी
May 3, 2019 7:44 AM
ओडिशा की सीमा से लगे आंध्र के तटीय इलाके में स्थित श्रीकाकुलम, विजयनगरम, विशाखापट्टनम जिलों में 50 किलोमीटर प्रति रफ्तार की तेज हवाओं के साथ बारिश हुई।
May 3, 2019 7:43 AM
CMO Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik visited Special Relief Organisation office to review preparedness, and appealed to people to remain indoors until #CycloneFani passes & advised all officials to make their best efforts to face the cyclone. pic.twitter.com/wfZGPw0adD
ओडिशा: सीएम नवीन पटनायक ने लिया तैयारियों का जायजा। सीएम ने चक्रवात की लैंडिंग के समय घर के अंदर रहने की अपील की है।
May 3, 2019 7:34 AM
200 km/h की रफ्तार से फानी तूफान की हवाओं का हमला, सुरक्षा-राहत के पुख्त इंतजाम।
May 3, 2019 7:33 AM
मौसम विभाग ने चेतावनी जारी की है कि 3 मई को उत्तर प्रदेश के कई इलाकों में फानी के कारण हल्की से मध्यम स्तर की बारिश हो सकती है, साथ ही तेज हवाएं चल सकती है।
May 3, 2019 7:33 AM
एनडीआरएफ ने आंध्र प्रदेश में 12, ओडिशा में 28 और पश्चिम बंगाल में छह टीमों को तैनात किया है, इसके साथ ही 32 टीमें नावों, पेड़ काटने वाले यंत्रों और दूरसंचार उपकरणों के साथ किसी भी स्थिति से निपटने के लिए स्टेंडबाई पर हैं।
May 3, 2019 7:32 AM
ओडिशा सरकार ने तूफान से प्रभावित होने वाले लोगों के लिए 900 आश्रयों की व्यवस्था की है और राज्य में आपातकालीन भोजन वितरण के लिए दो हेलीकॉप्टरों की तैनाती का अनुरोध किया है।
May 3, 2019 7:32 AM
The buses will be available at half an hour or lesser interval from 5 am in the morning. 15 more Buses will remain available and will be deployed, if the situation demands. #CycloneFanihttps://t.co/NnOPxaBrP8
गृहमंत्रालय ने देश के कई हिस्सों में चक्रवाती तूफान फानी के कहर की आशंका पर कंट्रोल रूम स्थापित किया है, जिसका नंबर है-1938।
May 3, 2019 7:25 AM
फानी तूफान जगन्नाथ पुरी के समीप सुबह करीब साढ़े नौ बजे दस्तक देगा।
May 3, 2019 7:25 AM
Odisha CMO: More than 1 million people have been evacuated from vulnerable districts in last 24 hours. Ganjam & Puri evacuated more than 3 lakh & 1.3 lakh people respectively to safe shelters. About 5000 kitchens started operating to serve people in the shelters. #CycloneFani
