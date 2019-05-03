  • search
    Cyclone Fani Live : ओडिशा तट के करीब पहुंचा 'फानी', अलर्ट जारी

    By
    |

    भुवनेश्वर। बंगाल की खाड़ी में बना चक्रवात तूफान 'फानी' (Cyclone Fani) ने अब भयंकर रूप धारण कर लिया है, इसको लेकर मौसम विभाग, एनडीआरएफ समेत सभी राहत और बचाव एजेंसियां हाई अलर्ट पर हैं, नौसेना और सेना को भी तैयार रखा गया है, यह चक्रवाती तूफान आज सबसे पहले ओडिशा के तट से टकराने वाला है, इस दौरान भीषण बारिश होगी और तेज हवाएं चलेंगी, तटीय इलाकों में रहने वाले लोगों से घरों से नहीं निकलने की सलाह दी गई है।

    Live: फानी ने धारण किया विकराल रूप, 223 ट्रेनें रद्द

    यह पढ़ें: Cyclone Fani: आखिर चक्रवात तूफान 'फानी' क्यों हैं इतना खतरनाक?

    पढ़ें लाइव अपडेट्स

    May 3, 2019 9:11 AM

    मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक फानी 8.30 बजे पुरी से 25 किमी की दूरी पर था

    May 3, 2019 8:38 AM

    पुरी से 80 किमी की दूरी पर 'फानी', आंध्रा में कुछ जगहों पर हो रही है बारिश।

    May 3, 2019 8:31 AM

    फानी तूफान को देखते हुए इंडिगो ने 24 फ्लाइट रद्द कर दी हैं।

    May 3, 2019 8:30 AM

    भुवनेश्वर में मौसम विभाग के डायरेक्टर ने कहा कि फानी चक्रवात के लैंडफॉल की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है।

    May 3, 2019 8:30 AM

    भुवनेश्वर का नंदकरण जूलॉजिकल पार्क पर्यटकों के लिए 2 मई से लेकर 4 मई तक बंद रहेगा।

    May 3, 2019 8:23 AM

    पुलिस की लोगों से सुरक्षित स्थान पर चलने की अपील।

    May 3, 2019 8:22 AM

    चक्रवात आने से पहले ओडिशा में लगभग 10 लाख लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाया गया। इनके लिए 5000 रसोइयों का इंतजाम किया गया है।

    May 3, 2019 8:16 AM

    फानी के कारण 10 और ट्रेनों को रद्द किया गया है, अब तक 157 ट्रेनें रद्द की जा चुकी हैं।

    May 3, 2019 7:53 AM

    तट रक्षक बल ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि चक्रवाती तूफान फोनी को देखते हुए 34 राहत दलों और चार तटरक्षक पोतों को राहत कार्य के लिए तैनात किया गया है।

    May 3, 2019 7:53 AM

    कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने भी ट्वीट कर ओडिशा, आंध्र प्रदेश और पश्चिम बंगाल में पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं से चक्रवात प्रभावितों की मदद करने को कहा है।

    May 3, 2019 7:47 AM

    ओडिशा तट से टकराने के बाद यह पश्‍चिम बंगाल और फिर बांग्लादेश की ओर मुड़ जाएगा।

    May 3, 2019 7:47 AM

    बिजली के खंभे गिरने और तूफान की वजह से उड़ने वाली वस्तुओं से भी खतरा रहेगा। खुर्दा, कटक, जाजपुर, भद्रक और बालासोर जिलों से होते हुए तूफान उत्तर-उत्तरपूर्व की ओर बढ़ेगा।

    May 3, 2019 7:47 AM

    मौसम विभाग ने चेतावनी दी है कि इस तूफान से झोपड़ियां और कच्चे मकान पूरी तरह बर्बाद हो सकते हैं। सड़कें और फसलों की भारी नुकसान हो सकता है।

    May 3, 2019 7:46 AM

    फानी तूफान करीब 4-6 घंटे तक बेहद भीषण बना रहेगा। इसके बाद यह धीरे-धीरे कमजोर होगा।

    May 3, 2019 7:46 AM

    ओडिशा में इस तूफान की जद में करीब 10 हजार गांव और करीब 52 टाउन आएंगे, यहां इसकी रफ्तार 225 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा तक होने का अनुमान है।

    May 3, 2019 7:45 AM

    ओडिशा: फानी तूफानी की चेतावनी के चलते अगले 24 घंटे तक कोई फ्लाइट नहीं उड़ेगी

    May 3, 2019 7:44 AM

    ओडिशा की सीमा से लगे आंध्र के तटीय इलाके में स्थित श्रीकाकुलम, विजयनगरम, विशाखापट्टनम जिलों में 50 किलोमीटर प्रति रफ्तार की तेज हवाओं के साथ बारिश हुई।

    May 3, 2019 7:43 AM

    ओडिशा: सीएम नवीन पटनायक ने लिया तैयारियों का जायजा। सीएम ने चक्रवात की लैंडिंग के समय घर के अंदर रहने की अपील की है।

    May 3, 2019 7:34 AM

    200 km/h की रफ्तार से फानी तूफान की हवाओं का हमला, सुरक्षा-राहत के पुख्त इंतजाम।

    May 3, 2019 7:33 AM

    मौसम विभाग ने चेतावनी जारी की है कि 3 मई को उत्तर प्रदेश के कई इलाकों में फानी के कारण हल्की से मध्यम स्तर की बारिश हो सकती है, साथ ही तेज हवाएं चल सकती है।

    May 3, 2019 7:33 AM

    एनडीआरएफ ने आंध्र प्रदेश में 12, ओडिशा में 28 और पश्चिम बंगाल में छह टीमों को तैनात किया है, इसके साथ ही 32 टीमें नावों, पेड़ काटने वाले यंत्रों और दूरसंचार उपकरणों के साथ किसी भी स्थिति से निपटने के लिए स्टेंडबाई पर हैं।

    May 3, 2019 7:32 AM

    ओडिशा सरकार ने तूफान से प्रभावित होने वाले लोगों के लिए 900 आश्रयों की व्यवस्था की है और राज्य में आपातकालीन भोजन वितरण के लिए दो हेलीकॉप्टरों की तैनाती का अनुरोध किया है।

    May 3, 2019 7:32 AM

    प्रचंड चक्रवाती तूफान फानी से पश्चिम बंगाल, आंध्र प्रदेश, ओडिशा और तमिलनाडु के प्रभावित होने की आशंका है।

    May 3, 2019 7:27 AM

    ओडिशा के गंजम जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने बताया कि चक्रवाती तूफान फानी के कहर से बचाने के लिए तीन लाख से ज्यादा लोगों को सुरक्षित ठिकानों तक पहुंचाया गया. 541 गर्भवती महिलाओं को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

    May 3, 2019 7:27 AM

    इस कंट्रोल रूम से राहत एवं बचाव कार्य का संचालन किया जा रहा है। लोग कंट्रोल रूम को फोन कर मदद मांग सकते हैं।

    May 3, 2019 7:27 AM

    गृहमंत्रालय ने देश के कई हिस्सों में चक्रवाती तूफान फानी के कहर की आशंका पर कंट्रोल रूम स्थापित किया है, जिसका नंबर है-1938।

    May 3, 2019 7:25 AM

    फानी तूफान जगन्नाथ पुरी के समीप सुबह करीब साढ़े नौ बजे दस्तक देगा।

    May 3, 2019 7:25 AM

    ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय ने बताया है कि अब तक 10 लाख से अधिक लोगों को सुरक्षित ठिकानों तक पहुंचाया है।

    May 3, 2019 7:24 AM

    ओडिशा में चक्रवाती तूफान फानी (Weather Fani Cyclone) के कारण बारिश हो रही है और तेज हवाएं चल रही हैं।

    English summary
    The cyclone currently lies about 65 km from Gopalpur and 80 km from Puri in Odisha, here is live updates.
