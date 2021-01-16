VIDEOS में देखिए अलग-अलग जगहों पर कैसे शुरु हुआ दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन अभियान

India

oi-Rizwan M

Vaccination updates: देश में कोरोना वायरस टीकाकरण (Corona Vaccination Drive) की शुरुआत हो गई है। देशभर में अस्पतालों में आज (16 जनवरी) सबसे पहले स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को टीके लगाए जा रहे हैं। एम्स के डायरेक्टर रणदीप गुलेरिया ने भी आज टीका लगवाया है। देशभर में सेटर्स पर वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हुआ है, जिसके वीडियो सामने आए हैं। वीडियो में देखिए देशभर में कैसे चल रहा है वैक्सीनेशन-

कोरोना वैक्सीन के मौजूदा चरण में तीन करोड़ लोगों को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर टीका लगाया जा रहा है। टीकाकरण अभियान के पहले दिन शनिवार को करीब तीन लाख स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को कोविड-19 वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी।

Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker, becomes the first person to receive COVID-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS, Delhi. #LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/s8FPChhGbl

Daulat Ram, 59 yr. Old, Health Worker is the first recipient Covid 19 Vaccine in Andaman and Nicobar Islands at G B Pant Hosp. #LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/DjcLRQhpmF

India begins the world’s #LargestVaccineDrive. This is a day of pride, a celebration of the prowess of our scientists and hardwork of our medical fraternity, nursing staff, police personnel and sanitation workers.

May everyone be healthy and free from illness. pic.twitter.com/AEpMMEAyzR