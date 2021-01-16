YouTube
चर्चा में कोविड-19 वैक्सीन किसान आंदोलन हरिद्धार कुंभ मेला 2021 फैक्ट चेक
वैक्सीन लगने के बाद भूलकर भी ना करें ये काम
    VIDEOS में देखिए अलग-अलग जगहों पर कैसे शुरु हुआ दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन अभियान

    Vaccination updates: देश में कोरोना वायरस टीकाकरण (Corona Vaccination Drive) की शुरुआत हो गई है। देशभर में अस्पतालों में आज (16 जनवरी) सबसे पहले स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को टीके लगाए जा रहे हैं। एम्स के डायरेक्टर रणदीप गुलेरिया ने भी आज टीका लगवाया है। देशभर में सेटर्स पर वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हुआ है, जिसके वीडियो सामने आए हैं। वीडियो में देखिए देशभर में कैसे चल रहा है वैक्सीनेशन-

    कोरोना वैक्सीन के मौजूदा चरण में तीन करोड़ लोगों को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर टीका लगाया जा रहा है। टीकाकरण अभियान के पहले दिन शनिवार को करीब तीन लाख स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को कोविड-19 वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी।

    टीकाकारण अभियान के लिए देश में कुल 3006 वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर्स बनाए गए हैं। सबसे पहले एक करोड़ 60 लाख कर्मचारियों को टीका लगेगा जो जरूरी सेवाओं से जुड़े हैं। इनमें 51 लाख 82 हजार से ज्यादा हेल्थकेयर वर्कर्स, 4 लाख 31 हजार से ज्यादा सुरक्षाकर्मी, 1 करोड़ 3 लाख 66 हजार सोशल वर्कर्स और 1 लाख 5 हजार से ज्यादा पोस्टल सेवाओं से जुड़े कर्मचारी शामिल हैं।

    कोरोना महामारी, वैक्सीन रोलआउट और Co-WIN सॉफ़्टवेयर से संबंधित सवालों के लिए एक 24x7 कॉल सेंटर 1075 भी स्थापित किया गया है।

    ये भी पढ़ें- Coronavirus Vaccine Drive: क्या किसी मंत्री, सांसद, विधायक ने अब तक लगवाई वैक्सीन, जानिए?

