VIDEOS में देखिए अलग-अलग जगहों पर कैसे शुरु हुआ दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन अभियान
Vaccination updates: देश में कोरोना वायरस टीकाकरण (Corona Vaccination Drive) की शुरुआत हो गई है। देशभर में अस्पतालों में आज (16 जनवरी) सबसे पहले स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को टीके लगाए जा रहे हैं। एम्स के डायरेक्टर रणदीप गुलेरिया ने भी आज टीका लगवाया है। देशभर में सेटर्स पर वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हुआ है, जिसके वीडियो सामने आए हैं। वीडियो में देखिए देशभर में कैसे चल रहा है वैक्सीनेशन-
कोरोना वैक्सीन के मौजूदा चरण में तीन करोड़ लोगों को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर टीका लगाया जा रहा है। टीकाकरण अभियान के पहले दिन शनिवार को करीब तीन लाख स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को कोविड-19 वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी।
Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker, becomes the first person to receive COVID-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS, Delhi.#LargestVaccineDrive— Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaMajum1) January 16, 2021
pic.twitter.com/s8FPChhGbl
Daulat Ram, 59 yr. Old, Health Worker is the first recipient Covid 19 Vaccine in Andaman and Nicobar Islands at G B Pant Hosp.#LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/DjcLRQhpmF— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 16, 2021
India begins the world’s #LargestVaccineDrive. This is a day of pride, a celebration of the prowess of our scientists and hardwork of our medical fraternity, nursing staff, police personnel and sanitation workers.
May everyone be healthy and free from illness. pic.twitter.com/AEpMMEAyzR— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2021
#WATCH | AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria receives COVID-19 vaccine shot at AIIMS, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/GFvZ2lgfj3— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021
I wish India & Sri @narendramodi ji great success in launching the world’s largest COVID vaccination roll-out. It brings me great pride that #COVISHIELD is part of this historic effort & to endorse it’s safety & efficacy, I join our health workers in taking the vaccine myself. pic.twitter.com/X7sNxjQBN6— Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 16, 2021
टीकाकारण अभियान के लिए देश में कुल 3006 वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर्स बनाए गए हैं। सबसे पहले एक करोड़ 60 लाख कर्मचारियों को टीका लगेगा जो जरूरी सेवाओं से जुड़े हैं। इनमें 51 लाख 82 हजार से ज्यादा हेल्थकेयर वर्कर्स, 4 लाख 31 हजार से ज्यादा सुरक्षाकर्मी, 1 करोड़ 3 लाख 66 हजार सोशल वर्कर्स और 1 लाख 5 हजार से ज्यादा पोस्टल सेवाओं से जुड़े कर्मचारी शामिल हैं।
#WATCH | Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker, becomes the first person to receive COVID-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS, Delhi in presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. pic.twitter.com/6GKqlQM07d— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021
#COVID19Vaccination drive begins in various districts of #Bihar.#LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/9bDBGLie5w— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 16, 2021
Covid-19 vaccination drive begins in Visakhapatnam,Andhra Pradesh.— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 16, 2021
The first vaccination was given to Asha worker A. Sai Lakshmi. The second vaccination was given to Nodel officer of Covid-19 and AMC Principal Dr. PV Sudhakar.#LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/lTBxQbzsvL
#COVID19Vaccination : हारेगा कोरोना, जीतेगा मध्यप्रदेश
आगर मालवा : पहला टीका जिला अस्पताल में श्री हकीम सूर्यवंशी को लगाया गया।#LargestVaccineDrive#Unite2FightCorona#MPFightsCorona https://t.co/FnHAQROoCH— DIRECTORATE OF HEALTH SERVICES, MP (@healthminmp) January 16, 2021
कोरोना महामारी, वैक्सीन रोलआउट और Co-WIN सॉफ़्टवेयर से संबंधित सवालों के लिए एक 24x7 कॉल सेंटर 1075 भी स्थापित किया गया है।
Such Happy faces.— Akshay Singh (@iakshaysinghel) January 16, 2021
Thank You @narendramodi Ji, India leading the world. #LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/93Qu6BDvpW
Tamil Nadu: COVID 19 Vaccination drive underway in Erode.#LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/zz39QvHvvr— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 16, 2021
ये भी पढ़ें- Coronavirus Vaccine Drive: क्या किसी मंत्री, सांसद, विधायक ने अब तक लगवाई वैक्सीन, जानिए?