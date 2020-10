दिसंबर के अंत तक भारत में 20 से 30 करोड़ वैक्सीन की खुराक तैयार हो जाएगीः सीरम

English summary

Serum Institute of India (SII) Executive Director Dr Suresh Jadhav has said that 20 to 30 crore Kovid-19 vaccine doses will be ready in India by the end of December and the vaccine will be available by March 2021 after the last trial. He informed that the product can be launched in the market after being licensed by DCGI. The Serum Institute is working on five different products to combat the coronavirus threat.