Snehlata Shrivastava: शीत सत्र के पहले दिन सुमित्रा महाजन ने कराया स्नेहलता का परिचय तो थपथपाने लगीं मेजें

Ankur Sharma

Snehlata Shrivastava, a 1982-batch retired IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, was on Wednesday appointed the first female secretary general of the Lok Sabha. The appointment was made by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, an official release said. Shrivastava will replace Anoop Mishra, who retires today.