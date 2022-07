फैंस को पसंद आई 'विक्रम रोणा', फिल्म के पोस्टर पर जमकर की फूलों की बरसात

As #VikrantRona @KicchaSudeep rocked in every emotion and action scenes🔥❤️‍🔥@anupsbhandari once again weaved a thrilling magic which captivates audiences on screen till the end and climax twist was a blast🫡

The Killer BGM and Spectacular visuals gives one of kind Experience💥 pic.twitter.com/tsmlB8EwqP