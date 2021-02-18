SBI खाताधारकों के लिए अलर्ट, Aadhaar से लिंक करें खाता, वरना अटक जाएगा आपका पैसा

Business

oi-Bavita Jha

नई दिल्ली। Aadhaar is Mandatory with bank account. भारतीय स्टेट बैंक ने अपने खाताधारकों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण जानकार साझा की है। बैंक ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए ट्वीट कर खाताधारकों को अहम जानकारी दी और उन्हें अपने बैंक खाते को आधार से लिंक करवाने की अपील की है। बैंक ने खाताधारकों के अपील की है कि वो अपने बैंक खाते को आधार से लिंक करवा लें, वरना वो सरकार द्वारा चलाई जा रही सरकारी योजनाओं के लाभ या सब्सिडी का लाभ नहीं उठा सकेंगे।

We would like to inform our customers that Aadhaar Card seeding is mandatory for those desirous of receiving any benefit or subsidy from Govt. of India through Direct Benefit Transfer.#DirectBenefitTransfer #AadhaarCard pic.twitter.com/EICJUbBeVC