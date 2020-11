सरकार ने क्यूआर कोड के बिना जीएसटी चालान पर जुर्माने से चार महीने की दी राहत

English summary

The government has exempted from imposing fines for non-compliance with QR Code provisions in case of bills related to business to consumer (B2C) transactions for a period of four months. This exemption is given for a period of four months from December 1, 2020 to March 31. Sources in the Department of Revenue (DOR) of the Ministry of Finance said that registered persons with a turnover of more than Rs 500 crore will be able to challan without the mandatory dynamic QR code.