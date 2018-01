जियो इफेक्ट: एयरटेल ने अपग्रेड किया अपना प्लान, अब मिलेगा पहले से ज्यादा डेटा

Business

Bavita

Continuing its fightback against Reliance Jio's competitive plans, Bharti Airtel has revised its Rs. 799 pack for prepaid subscribers. The new revision brings 3.5GB 3G/ 4G data per day alongside unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls, and 100 local and national SMS on a daily basis for 28 days.