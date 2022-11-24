YouTube
  • search
चर्चा में फीफा वर्ल्ड कप 2022 हिमाचल प्रदेश चुनाव गुजरात विधानसभा चुनाव साप्ताहिक राशिफल वेब स्टोरीज फैक्ट चेक
उत्तराखंड न्यूज़ के लिए
नोटिफिकेशन ऑन करें  

जरूर पढ़ें

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Uttarakhand: मदरसों का कायाकल्प करने की तैयारी, इन 7 मदरसों से होगी शुरूआत

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News
    Comments
    परफेक्ट जीवनसंगी की तलाश? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

    अधिक उत्तराखंड समाचार  

    Read more about:

    uttarakhand मदरसा dress code ncert dehradun haridwar nainital madrasa

    English summary
    Uttarakhand | State govt is trying to rejuvenate the madrassas. The dress code will be implemented from the next session in all 103 madrassas under the purview of Waqf Board in Uttarakhand. NCERT books will also be implemented in all madrassas: Waqf Board Chairman Shadab ShamsThere is also a preparation to run madrassas along the lines of modern schools. In the first phase, 7 madrassas will be made modern, two in Dehradun, two in Udham Singh Nagar, two in Haridwar and one in Nainital: Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams
    Story first published: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 14:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 24, 2022
    देश-दुनिया की ताज़ा ख़बरों से अपडेट रहने के लिए Oneindia Hindi के फेसबुक पेज को लाइक करें
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    तुरंत पाएं न्यूज अपडेट
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X