Anil Kumble Birthday : क्रिकेट में यूं ही 'जंबो' नहीं बने 52 साल के इंजीनियर, पाक क्रिकेटर ने बताया 'हीरा'

4⃣0⃣3⃣ intl. games 👍

9⃣5⃣6⃣ intl. wickets 👌

Only the second bowler in Test cricket to scalp 10 wickets in an innings 👏 Wishing former #TeamIndia captain @anilkumble1074 a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 Let's revisit his brilliant 1⃣0⃣-wicket haul against Pakistan 🎥 🔽 pic.twitter.com/BFrxNqKZsN — BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2021