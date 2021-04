सऊदी अरब ने पाठ्यक्रम में शामिल किया रामायण और महाभारत, योग, गीता और हिंदू धर्म की पढ़ाई शुरू

Saudi Arabia’s new #vision2030 & curriculum will help to create coexistent,moderate & tolerant generation. Screenshots of my sons school exam today in Social Studies included concepts & history of Hinduism,Buddhism,Ramayana, Karma, Mahabharata &Dharma. I enjoyed helping him study pic.twitter.com/w9c8WYstt9

English summary

Saudi Arabia has incorporated Rayayan and Mahabharata in its new curriculum. Along with this, students will also be taught about Yoga and Hinduism.