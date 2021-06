इजरायल पर भारत के रूख से नाराज हुआ फिलिस्तीन, विदेश मंत्री को चिट्ठी लिखकर लगाए बड़े आरोप

Human rights "champion" Pakistan, practically living in a palace of glass, is currently preaching to the only democracy in the Middle East as part of the @UN_HRC special session. Hypocrisy at its best. https://t.co/aByazt4QFc https://t.co/V2nZQA1yd2 — Alon Ushpiz (@AlonUshpiz) May 27, 2021