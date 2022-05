‘कोई तो मोदी सरकार को रोको’, यासीन मलिक की सजा पर तिलमिलाया पाकिस्तान, UN से लगाई गुहार

I strongly condemn Indian court’s fallacious conviction of #YasinMalik on fabricated charges.#YasinMalik is prominent & respected voice among Hurriyat leaders in the IIOJK

His firm resolve against decades of Indian oppression cannot be shaken by such travesties of justice. https://t.co/sRzWbGX71v — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) May 24, 2022