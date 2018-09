सुशील कुमार मोदी के बयान पर तेजस्वी का करारा हमला, कहा- शर्म करो

Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi shamelessly with folded hands begging to Criminals, not to commit any crime in next 15 days as it dents his govt’s image. Later in festive season u r free to do what u do like kidnap, loot & shoot.

Shame on U Mr. Modi! The hypocrite reciter of Jungalraj pic.twitter.com/iuNgzL2oYe