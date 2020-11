संदिग्ध टेस्टिंग: तो भारत में कोरोना मामलों में आई गिरावट की ये है असल वजह?

English summary

The corona epidemic is undergoing a second round of infection across the world, including India, but questions are arising about the decline in new cases of corona in India. It is believed that this decline in India may be due to suspected testing. In mid-September, India touched the peak of over 97,000 new cases daily, but now the number has come down by half. This significant drop in new cases daily in South Asian nations has raised a big question on Corona Testing, which questions the actual situation here?