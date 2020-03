टीवी इंडस्ट्री छोड़ रहे हैं सिंगर और होस्ट आदित्य नारायण, भावुक पोस्ट में बताई वजह

View this post on Instagram

1. SaReGaMaPa Lil’ Champs 2. Entertainment Ki Raat 3. SaReGaMaPa 4. Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. Rising Star 6. Kitchen Champion 7. Khatra Khatra Khatra 8. Liv Shout Out 9. Indian Idol 2019 The last 3 years of my life have been extremely humbling. The only person to have hosted 3 music reality shows back to back across 3 different channels. Worked on 3 TV shows on air on the same channel simultaneously. 3 out of 8 shows were the number one show across all channels during their run. More than 350 episodes of content. That’s roughly 3500 hours. If you sleep for 8 hours a day and watch me for the remaining 16, you can watch me non stop for more than 6 months. More than 100 live shows all over India & the world with my band, The A Team. Started touring with AR Rahman sir & sang for a few upcoming Hindi films. Released my first independent single & music video, ‘Lillah’ which has over 10 million views on YouTube so far. Add to that doing my riyaaz & working out almost everyday, rehearsals, meetings etc. My life’s purpose has always been to make music. As much as I love TV, working on so many TV shows has not allowed me time to work on the level of & amount of music that I would want to. Hence, I am taking a sabbatical from Indian Television for 6 months to work on my debut album & music videos. My next 3 TV shows already signed so it’s not a permanent departure. What’s in the pipeline for 2020 / 2021 Adi? * Debut album with The A Team * Debut solo album * Music videos * Feature film songs * 3 TV shows * Live concerts * Debut YouTube show Thank you for the love, joy & memories to everyone (The list is gargantuan) Thank you family, friends & fans. Thank you god. Thank YOU for being a part of this wonderful journey. 25 years in & we are just getting started! Work hard, stay humble, spread love❤️🙏🏼