कौन है ये क्यूट बेबी, जिसके साथ बेहद खुश नजर आ रहे हैं बीमार ऋषि कपूर

View this post on Instagram

Huge congratulations to Rishi sir for winning the #FilmfareAward for the 'Best actor in a supporting role' for his role in #KapoorAndSons 😍💜🎉 So many years in the industry and he still never fails to bag the award he deserves!!! 'Dadu' was indeed a character which was so dearly loved and I am so damn Happy for him!!!! Yayyyy😍🎉 @neetu54 @riddhimakapoorsahni