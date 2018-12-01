प्रियंका-निक ने रचाई शादी, सामने आए कपल के रोमांटिक वीडियो और तस्वीरें

View this post on Instagram

Via @voguemagazine - "People will need vacations after this wedding," @priyankachopra joked of her wedding to @nickjonas, which took place today in Jodhpur, after festivities began on Wednesday. It was important to the couple that their wedding was a thoughtful representation of both their cultures, much like their roka engagement ceremony, which Chopra described as "an incredible coming-together of two really ancient cultures and religions," in her Vogue cover story. To celebrate this occasion, the newlyweds are the stars of Vogue's first-ever digital cover, featuring two scenes, including this one shot by Steven Brahms.