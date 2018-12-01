प्रियंका-निक ने रचाई शादी, सामने आए कपल के रोमांटिक वीडियो और तस्वीरें

जोधपुर। प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनस अब ऑफिशयली एक-दूजे के हो गए हैं। दोनों ने जोधपुर में शादी कर ली है। दोनों ने ईसाई रीति-रिवाज से शादी की है। रविवार को दोनों हिंदू रीति-रिवाज से शादी करेंगे। वहीं सोशल मीडिया पर भी दोनों के कुछ खूबसूरत वीडियो और तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं। हालांकि ये उनकी शादी का नहीं लेकिन दोनों इसमें काफी रोमांटिक मूड में दिख रहे हैं। ये वीडियो इंस्टा पर जारी किए गए हैं।
😱😱😱😱😱❤❤❤❤❤❤ my favorite cover without doubts!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Via @voguemagazine - "People will need vacations after this wedding," @priyankachopra joked of her wedding to @nickjonas, which took place today in Jodhpur, after festivities began on Wednesday. It was important to the couple that their wedding was a thoughtful representation of both their cultures, much like their roka engagement ceremony, which Chopra described as "an incredible coming-together of two really ancient cultures and religions," in her Vogue cover story. To celebrate this occasion, the newlyweds are the stars of Vogue's first-ever digital cover, featuring two scenes, including this one shot by Steven Brahms.
अमेरिकी सिंगर निक के ईसाई और प्रियंका के हिन्दू होने की वजह से ये जोड़ा दो बार शादी कर रहा है। दोनों की शादी का फंक्शन जोधपुर के उम्मेद पैलेस में हो रहा है। प्रियंका और निक की शादी के फंक्शन में उनके करीबी दोस्त और परिवार के लोग ही शामिल हैं।
👸🏻🤴🏻🙌🏼🔥❤ Via @voguemagazine - Today, actress and international beauty icon @priyankachopra wed singer, songwriter, and former teen idol @nickjonas at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. To commemorate such a momentous occasion, the newlyweds are the stars of Vogue's first-ever digital cover, featuring two scenes, including this one photographed by #AnnieLeibovitz.
सलमान खान की बहन अर्पिता इस शादी में शामिल होने पहुंची हैं। मुकेश अंबानी का परिवार भी प्रियंका का मेहमान है। निक जोनस अपने माता-पिता केविन और डेनिस जोनस, भाई जो जोनस और कुछ खास दोस्तों के साथ जोधपुर पहुंचे हैं।
@priyankachopra dancing "close" to @nickjonas ❤❤
एक साल की डेटिंग के बाद प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनस ने अगस्त में मुंबई में रोका किया था। रोके के बाद प्रियंका ने सबसे पहले निक के साथ अपनी फोटो शेयर कर अपने रिश्ते को पब्लिक किया था।
I just love this!!!! hahahaha so cute and funny "The newlywed game with Priyanka and Nick" By @voguemagazine
अपने रिश्ते पर प्रियंका ने लिखा था, 'टेकन... विद ऑल माय हार्ट एंड सोल।' इसके बाद प्रियंका ने अपने और निक के रोके की तस्वीरें फैंस के साथ शेयर की थीं।
एक-दूजे के हुए प्रियंका और निक, जोधपुर में रचाई शादी
