बॉलीवुड की दर्जनभर अभिनेत्रियों ने हीरो के बजाय इन 'खलनायकों' से रचाई है शादी, देखिए पूरी लिस्ट

English summary

Fans will be shocked by the mere imagination that heroines may fall in love with villains who mistreat heroines on screen. He will get a bigger shock when he hears that more than a dozen Bollywood heroines have so far fallen in love with film villains. The villains, who are often seen on screen, get abused from their mouths. So let's know who they are, those Bollywood villains, who even though the heroine was not found in reel life, but in real life, they have become her life partner.