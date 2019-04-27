  • search
जिन्ना की पार्टी है कांग्रेस: शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा
    Live: कन्नौज में बोले पीएम मोदी- सपा ने बाबा साहब का अपमान किया

    By
    |

    नई दिल्ली। लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 ( Lok Sabha Elections 2019) के चौथे चरण के लिए शनिवार 5 बजे प्रचार थम जाएगा। चौथे चरण के चुनाव के अंतर्गत 9 राज्यों की 71 सीटों पर 29 अप्रैल को मतदान होगा। वहीं, उत्तर प्रदेश की शाहजहांपुर, खेड़ी, हरदोई, मिश्रिख, उन्नाव, फर्रुखाबाद, इटावा, कनौज, कानपुर, अकबरपुर, जालौन, झांसी, हमीरपुर पर 29 अप्रैल को मतदान होगा। सभी राजनीतिक दलों के नेताओं ने मतदाताओं को लुभाने के लिए अपना अभियान तेज और तेज कर दिया है। चुनाव प्रचार के आखिरी दिन सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव आज कन्नौज में प्रेस वार्ता करेंगे।

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: Akhilesh Yadav Press Conference Kannauj Narendra Modi rally live updates

    पढ़ें, पल-पल का लाइव अपडेट

    Apr 27, 2019 12:13 PM

    महामिलवटी केवल अपने परिवार के भविष्य के बारे में सोच सकते हैं, वे देश के भविष्य से चिंतित नहीं हैं।- पीएम मोदी

    Apr 27, 2019 12:10 PM

    आज मोदी का प्रचार वो किसान कर रहे हैं जिन्हें पीएम किसान योजना से मदद राशि मिली। आज मोदी का प्रचार वो परिवार कर रहा है जिसके बेटे मातृभूमि की रक्षा में हैं, जिन्हें बूलेट प्रूफ जैकेट और हथियार मोदी ने दिये हैं- कन्नौज में पीएम मोदी

    Apr 27, 2019 12:10 PM

    झारखंड में पूरे देश को समृद्ध करने जैसे खनिज हैं। झारखंड में रघुवर जी की सरकार बनी और केंद्र में मोदी जी की सरकार बनी तब जाकर झारखंड का विकास हुआ है: अमित शाह

    Apr 27, 2019 12:06 PM

    गुरुदासपुर से टिकट ना मिलने पर बोलीं कविता खन्ना- मुझे दुख हुआ क्योंकि मैं समझती हूं कि पार्टी को उम्मीदवार तय करने का अधिकार है लेकिन इसे करने का एक तरीका है

    Apr 27, 2019 12:05 PM

    गुरुदासपुर से टिकट ना मिलने पर बोलीं कविता खन्ना- ये मेरा फैसला है कि मैं इसे निजी मुद्दा नहीं बना रही

    Apr 27, 2019 11:46 AM

    शिवसेना ने प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी को पार्टी का "उपनेता" नियुक्त किया है।

    Apr 27, 2019 11:31 AM

    छत्तीसगढ़ के मंत्री रवींद्र चौबे को दिल का दौरा पड़ा, उन्हें लखनऊ के एक अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

    Apr 27, 2019 11:30 AM

    प्रधानमंत्री को देश को बताना चाहिए उनके विमान की सवारी का खर्च कौन वहन करता है। उनको जवाब देना चाहिए कि पैसा कहां से मिला

    Apr 27, 2019 11:29 AM

    सपा नेता आज़म खान के खिलाफ शाहाबाद में एक रैली के दौरान आदर्श आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन करने का मामला दर्ज

    Apr 27, 2019 11:27 AM

    हम सभी 40 सीटों पर बीजेपी के खिलाफ लड़ रहे हैं। तनवीर साहब (RJD बेगूसराय लोकसभा उम्मीदवार तनवीर हसन) बेगूसराय सीट से जीतने जा रहे हैं और वह भी भारी अंतर से- तेजस्वी यादव

    Apr 27, 2019 11:27 AM

    तेजस्वी यादव- मायावती के खिलाफ, हमारे परिवार के खिलाफ छापे मारे जा रहे हैं। बीजेपी के लोग विपक्षी नेताओं को निशाना बनाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। क्योंकि वे जानते हैं कि इन चुनावों में, वे संबंधित राज्यों में 'महागठबंधन' से हारने वाले हैं।

    Apr 27, 2019 11:26 AM

    भले ही हम यासीन मलिक की विचारधारा या कार्यों का समर्थन नहीं करते हैं, लेकिन मलिक जो साहस दिखाया है उसकी सराहना की जानी चाहिए क्योंकि दिल्ली किसी को भी धमकी नहीं दे सकती है, भारत में लोकतंत्र है।

    Apr 27, 2019 11:20 AM

    कांग्रेस नेता पीसी चाको- प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर, एक दोषी, एक आरोपी चुनाव लड़ सकती है और अलगाववाद के नाम पर, दिल्ली बंदूक की नोक पर यासीन मलिक को आत्मसमर्पण करने के लिए बोल रही है, तो आत्मसम्मान के साथ कोई भी व्यक्ति यासीन मलिक की तरह ही प्रतिक्रिया देगा।

    Apr 27, 2019 11:14 AM

    अजमेर प्रत्याशी भागीरथ चौधरी के समर्थन में प्रचार के लिए सन्नी देयोल पहुंचे किशनगढ़

    Apr 27, 2019 10:31 AM

    अखिलेश यादव का ट्वीट- विकास’ पूछ रहा है: पता चला क्या ‘प्रधान बंदी’ जी कन्नौज आ रहे हैं? देश में नोटबंदी, प्रदेश में काम बंदी, कन्नौज में बनते हुए पर्फ़्यूम पार्क व आलू की मंडी की बंदी और लैंड करते समय आँख की बंदी जिससे कि कहीं ‘एक्सप्रेस वे’ न दिख जाए. स्वागत व आग्रह सौहार्द की सुगंध बंद न करें!

    Apr 27, 2019 9:33 AM

    प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी उत्तर प्रदेश में तीन रैलियों को संबोधित करेंगे। कन्नौज, हरदोई के बाद सीतापुर में पीएम मोदी करेंगे रैलियों को संबोधित

    Apr 27, 2019 9:27 AM

    एमपी में शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा- महात्मा गांधी से लेकर सरदार पटेल, मोहम्मद अली जिन्ना से लेकर जवाहरलाल नेहरू तक कांग्रेस परिवार ... यह उनकी पार्टी है, देश के विकास और स्वतंत्रता में उनकी सबसे महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका थी। यही कारण है कि मैं यहां आया हूं।

    Apr 27, 2019 9:24 AM

    कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी आज अमेठी और रायबरेली में चुनावी सभाएं करेंगे।

    Apr 27, 2019 9:23 AM

    कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी आज बाराबंकी में चुनाव प्रचार करेंगी

    Apr 27, 2019 9:23 AM

    बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती रीवा में एक चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करेंगी

    Apr 27, 2019 9:23 AM

    शुक्रवार को पीएम मोदी ने काल भैरव मंदिर में दर्शन-पूजन करने के बाद किया था नामांकन दाखिल

    English summary
    Lok Sabha elections 2019: Akhilesh Yadav Press Conference Kannauj Narendra Modi rally live updates
