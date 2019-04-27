Live: कन्नौज में बोले पीएम मोदी- सपा ने बाबा साहब का अपमान किया

नई दिल्ली। लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 ( Lok Sabha Elections 2019) के चौथे चरण के लिए शनिवार 5 बजे प्रचार थम जाएगा। चौथे चरण के चुनाव के अंतर्गत 9 राज्यों की 71 सीटों पर 29 अप्रैल को मतदान होगा। वहीं, उत्तर प्रदेश की शाहजहांपुर, खेड़ी, हरदोई, मिश्रिख, उन्नाव, फर्रुखाबाद, इटावा, कनौज, कानपुर, अकबरपुर, जालौन, झांसी, हमीरपुर पर 29 अप्रैल को मतदान होगा। सभी राजनीतिक दलों के नेताओं ने मतदाताओं को लुभाने के लिए अपना अभियान तेज और तेज कर दिया है। चुनाव प्रचार के आखिरी दिन सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव आज कन्नौज में प्रेस वार्ता करेंगे।
Apr 27, 2019 12:13 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kannauj: "Mahamilavatis" can only think of the future of their own dynasty, they are not concerned with the future of the country. pic.twitter.com/XbJUvstqyW
महामिलवटी केवल अपने परिवार के भविष्य के बारे में सोच सकते हैं, वे देश के भविष्य से चिंतित नहीं हैं।- पीएम मोदी
Apr 27, 2019 12:10 PM
आज मोदी का प्रचार वो किसान कर रहे हैं जिन्हें पीएम किसान योजना से मदद राशि मिली। आज मोदी का प्रचार वो परिवार कर रहा है जिसके बेटे मातृभूमि की रक्षा में हैं, जिन्हें बूलेट प्रूफ जैकेट और हथियार मोदी ने दिये हैं- कन्नौज में पीएम मोदी
Apr 27, 2019 12:10 PM
झारखंड में पूरे देश को समृद्ध करने जैसे खनिज हैं। झारखंड में रघुवर जी की सरकार बनी और केंद्र में मोदी जी की सरकार बनी तब जाकर झारखंड का विकास हुआ है: अमित शाह
Apr 27, 2019 12:06 PM
Kavita Khanna, wife of late actor & former BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Vinod Khanna: I felt hurt because I understand party the has right to decide candidate but there is a way of doing it, and the way it was done I felt abandoned and rejected, I was made to feel insignificant https://t.co/iYn5RZds5K
गुरुदासपुर से टिकट ना मिलने पर बोलीं कविता खन्ना- मुझे दुख हुआ क्योंकि मैं समझती हूं कि पार्टी को उम्मीदवार तय करने का अधिकार है लेकिन इसे करने का एक तरीका है
Apr 27, 2019 12:05 PM
Kavita Khanna, wife of late actor Vinod Khanna on being denied a ticket by BJP from Gurdaspur: It is my decision that I'm not going to make this a personal issue and make a personal sacrifice and put my entire might and support with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/96EAVb6vEu
छत्तीसगढ़ के मंत्री रवींद्र चौबे को दिल का दौरा पड़ा, उन्हें लखनऊ के एक अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
Apr 27, 2019 11:30 AM
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath: Prime Minister should tell the nation who bears the expenses of his plane rides. He should reply from where did he get the money to construct a Rs 700 crore office of BJP in Delhi. Then only he should ask me questions pic.twitter.com/T6GI5FVwK3
प्रधानमंत्री को देश को बताना चाहिए उनके विमान की सवारी का खर्च कौन वहन करता है। उनको जवाब देना चाहिए कि पैसा कहां से मिला
Apr 27, 2019 11:29 AM
Case registered against SP leader Azam Khan for "violating Model Code of Conduct at a rally in Shahabad, Rampur". Saloni Agarwal, CO (Milak, Rampur) says, "Comments made by Azam Khan on 25 April were found to be in violation of MCC & a case was registered against him & 2 others." pic.twitter.com/RS9EvOJ3bn
सपा नेता आज़म खान के खिलाफ शाहाबाद में एक रैली के दौरान आदर्श आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन करने का मामला दर्ज
Apr 27, 2019 11:27 AM
Tejashwi Yadav, RJD: We are fighting against BJP on all 40 seats. Tanveer Sahab (RJD Begusarai Lok Sabha candidate Tanveer Hasan) is going to win Begusarai seat and that too by a huge margin. Whatever environment one creates, we aren't bothered, because public has made its mind pic.twitter.com/0AIJV9lt0b
हम सभी 40 सीटों पर बीजेपी के खिलाफ लड़ रहे हैं। तनवीर साहब (RJD बेगूसराय लोकसभा उम्मीदवार तनवीर हसन) बेगूसराय सीट से जीतने जा रहे हैं और वह भी भारी अंतर से- तेजस्वी यादव
Apr 27, 2019 11:27 AM
Tejashwi Yadav: Raids are being held against Mayawati, against our family. BJP ppl are trying to frame opposition leaders. Because they know that in these polls, they're going to get defeated by 'mahagathbandhan' in respective states. CBI, ED, IT are working like IT cell of BJP. pic.twitter.com/ltjU5nvfZr
तेजस्वी यादव- मायावती के खिलाफ, हमारे परिवार के खिलाफ छापे मारे जा रहे हैं। बीजेपी के लोग विपक्षी नेताओं को निशाना बनाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। क्योंकि वे जानते हैं कि इन चुनावों में, वे संबंधित राज्यों में 'महागठबंधन' से हारने वाले हैं।
Apr 27, 2019 11:26 AM
PC Chacko, Congress: Even though we do not support Yasin Malik's ideology or actions, the courage he has shown is something which should be appreciated because New Delhi cannot threaten anybody, India is a democracy. https://t.co/nX57V7VPlZ
भले ही हम यासीन मलिक की विचारधारा या कार्यों का समर्थन नहीं करते हैं, लेकिन मलिक जो साहस दिखाया है उसकी सराहना की जानी चाहिए क्योंकि दिल्ली किसी को भी धमकी नहीं दे सकती है, भारत में लोकतंत्र है।
Apr 27, 2019 11:20 AM
PC Chacko, Congress: If Pragya Singh Thakur, a convicted person, an accused person, can contest an election, and in the name of separatism, Delhi is asking him (Yasin Malik) at gun point to surrender, anyone with self respect will react the way Mr Yasin Malik did. pic.twitter.com/GmWg2ZY0D5
कांग्रेस नेता पीसी चाको- प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर, एक दोषी, एक आरोपी चुनाव लड़ सकती है और अलगाववाद के नाम पर, दिल्ली बंदूक की नोक पर यासीन मलिक को आत्मसमर्पण करने के लिए बोल रही है, तो आत्मसम्मान के साथ कोई भी व्यक्ति यासीन मलिक की तरह ही प्रतिक्रिया देगा।
Apr 27, 2019 11:14 AM
अजमेर प्रत्याशी भागीरथ चौधरी के समर्थन में प्रचार के लिए सन्नी देयोल पहुंचे किशनगढ़
Apr 27, 2019 10:31 AM
‘विकास’ पूछ रहा है: पता चला क्या ‘प्रधान बंदी’ जी कन्नौज आ रहे हैं? देश में नोटबंदी, प्रदेश में काम बंदी, कन्नौज में बनते हुए पर्फ़्यूम पार्क व आलू की मंडी की बंदी और लैंड करते समय आँख की बंदी जिससे कि कहीं ‘एक्सप्रेस वे’ न दिख जाए.
अखिलेश यादव का ट्वीट- विकास’ पूछ रहा है: पता चला क्या ‘प्रधान बंदी’ जी कन्नौज आ रहे हैं? देश में नोटबंदी, प्रदेश में काम बंदी, कन्नौज में बनते हुए पर्फ़्यूम पार्क व आलू की मंडी की बंदी और लैंड करते समय आँख की बंदी जिससे कि कहीं ‘एक्सप्रेस वे’ न दिख जाए.
स्वागत व आग्रह सौहार्द की सुगंध बंद न करें!
Apr 27, 2019 9:33 AM
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी उत्तर प्रदेश में तीन रैलियों को संबोधित करेंगे। कन्नौज, हरदोई के बाद सीतापुर में पीएम मोदी करेंगे रैलियों को संबोधित
Apr 27, 2019 9:27 AM
#WATCH Shatrughan Sinha, Congress in Chhindwara, MP: Congress family from Mahatma Gandhi to Sardar Patel to Mohd Ali Jinnah to Jawaharlal Nehru...it's their party, they had the most important role in development & freedom of the country. This is the reason I've come here. (26.4) pic.twitter.com/HJg3EV8rNE
एमपी में शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा- महात्मा गांधी से लेकर सरदार पटेल, मोहम्मद अली जिन्ना से लेकर जवाहरलाल नेहरू तक कांग्रेस परिवार ... यह उनकी पार्टी है, देश के विकास और स्वतंत्रता में उनकी सबसे महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका थी। यही कारण है कि मैं यहां आया हूं।
Apr 27, 2019 9:24 AM
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी आज अमेठी और रायबरेली में चुनावी सभाएं करेंगे।
Apr 27, 2019 9:23 AM
कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी आज बाराबंकी में चुनाव प्रचार करेंगी
Apr 27, 2019 9:23 AM
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती रीवा में एक चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करेंगी
Apr 27, 2019 9:23 AM
शुक्रवार को पीएम मोदी ने काल भैरव मंदिर में दर्शन-पूजन करने के बाद किया था नामांकन दाखिल
