गृह मंत्रालय का ऐलान, NRC पर नहीं लिया अभी कोई फैसला
    कश्‍मीर के हालात पर जायरा वसीम ने किया पोस्‍ट- लोग आशा और अवसाद के बीच में खड़े हैं

    श्रीनगर। सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार और द स्काई इज पिंक जैसी फिल्में कर बॉलीवुड को अलविदा कह देने वाली जायरा वसीम ने सोशल मीडिया पर कश्मीर को लेकर अपनी बात कही है। कश्मीर पर अपने दिल की बात कहते हुए जायरा ने कश्मीरियों की हालत बयां की है। उनका कहना है कि जिस तरह से घाटी मे आम जन जीवन पर असर पड़ रहा है वह ठीक नहीं है। इतनी पाबंदियों के बीच कश्मीरी अपना जीवन बिता रहे हैं। जायरा का कहना है कि 'कश्मीरी आज भी सफर कर रहे हैं। यहां के लोग आशा और अवसाद के बीच में खड़े हैं।'

    कश्‍मीर के हालात पर जायरा वसीम ने किया पोस्‍ट- लोग आशा और अवसाद के बीच में खड़े हैं

    उन्होंने अपने पोस्ट में लिखा, ''कश्मीरी लगातार उम्मीद और फ्रस्ट्रेशन के बीच जूझ रहे हैं। निराशा और दुःख के स्थान पर शांति का एक झूठ फैलाया जा रहा है। कश्मीरियों की आजादी पर कोई भी पाबंदी लगा सकता है। हमें ऐसे हालात में क्यों रखा जा रहा है जहां हम पर पाबंदियां हैं और हमें डिक्टेट किया जा रहा है।'' उन्होंने पूछा, ''हमारी आवाज को दबा देना इतना आसान क्यों हैं? हमारी अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता पर पाबंदी लगाना इतना आसान क्यों है? हमें अपनी बात कहने और विचार रखने की आजादी क्यों नहीं है? हमारे विचारों को सुने बिना ही उन्हें बुरी तरह खारिज कर दिया जा रहा है। हम बिना किसी डर और चिंता के आम लोगों की तरह क्यों नहीं जी सकते?''

    साथ ही जायरा ने बताया कि किस तरह कश्मीरियों को मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ाता है। उन्होंने लिखा, ''क्यों किसी भी कश्मीरी की जिंदगी उम्र भर मुश्किलों, पाबंदियों और परेशानियों में गुजरती है, इसे इतना आम क्यों बना दिया गया है? ऐसे हजारों सवाल हमारे जहन में उठते हैं। सरकारें हमारे इन सवालों के जवाब तो दूर इन्हें सुनना भी नहीं चाहती। हमारी शंकाओं और अटकलों पर विराम लगाने की थोड़ी सी भी कोशिश नहीं करती।'' आपको बता दें कि जायरा वसीम कश्मीर की रहने वाली है, पिछले साल ही अचानक उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर ये ऐलान कर सबको चौंका दिया था कि वो फिल्म इंडस्ट्री छोड़ रही हैं।

    Kashmir continues to suffer and see- saw between hope and frustration। There’s a false and uneasy semblance of calmness in place of escalating despair and sorrow। Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer in a world where it is so easy to place restrictions on our liberty. Why do we have to live in world where our lives and wills are controlled, dictated and bent? Why is it so easy to have our voices silenced? Why is it so easy to curtail our freedom of expression? Why aren’t we ever allowed to voice our opinions, let alone our disprovals to decisions that are made contrary to our wishes? Why is it that instead of trying to see the cause of our view, our view is just condemned ruthfully? What is so easy to curb our voices so severely? Why can we not live simple lives without always having to wrestle and remind the world of our existence. Why is that life of a Kashmiri is just about experiencing a lifetime of crisis, blockade and disturbance so abundantly that it has taken away the recognition of normalcy and harmony from the hearts and minds? Hundreds of questions like these-unanswered; leaving us bewildered and frustrated, but our frustrations find no outlet. The authority doesn’t make the slightest effort to put a stop to our doubts and speculations but Stubbornly tend to go their own way to confine our existence mired in a confused, conflicted and a paralysed world. But I ask the world, what has altered your acceptance of the misery and oppression we’re being subjected to? Do not believe the unfair representation of the facts and details or the rosy hue that the media has cast on the reality of the situation. Ask questions, re-examine the biased assumptions. Ask questions. For our voices have been silenced- and for how long....none of us really know!

    जायरा वसीम ने बॉलीवुड छोड़ने की वजह इस्लाम के प्रति अपने झुकाव को बताया था। उन्होंने अपने पोस्ट में लिखा था- 5 साल पहले मैंने जो फैसला लिया था, उसने मेरी जिंदगी बदल दी, मैंने बॉलीवुड में कदम रखा। मेरी ये यात्रा काफी थकाने वाली रही, इन पांच सालों में मैं अपनी अंतरात्मा से लड़ती रही, छोटी सी जिंदगी में इतनी लंबी लड़ाई नहीं लड़ सकती, इसलिए मैं इस फील्ड से अपना रिश्ता तोड़ रही हूं। मैंने बहुत सोच-समझकर ये फैसला किया है। जायरा के इस फैसले की काफी आलोचना भी हुई थी, लेकिन इस ऐलान के बाद ही उन्होंने फिल्मों से दूरी बना ली।

    kashmir article 370 zaira wasim कश्‍मीर जायरा वसीम

    English summary
    Kashmir continues to suffer and see-saw between hope and frustration, says- Zaira Wasim.
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 12:09 [IST]
