Jharkhand MLA Cash कांड की सच्चाई क्या है, बीजेपी या कांग्रेस कौन झूठ बोल रही है ? पूरा मामला जानिए

Jharkhand Cong MLA Kumar Jaimangal made fake allegation that 3 arrested MLA’s lured him to meet Assam CM.5 days before filing fabricated FIR,CM Sarma took him to residence of Union Coal Min Pralhad Joshi on 26July to help him in his trade union related matter:Assam Min P.Hazarika pic.twitter.com/Cr06oQbfYD