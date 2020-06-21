  • search
    International Yoga Day: मलाइका अरोड़ा ने खास अंदाज में किया योग, शांति मंत्र का जाप करती दिखीं शिल्पा

    नई दिल्ली: पूरी दुनिया में आज अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस मनाया जा रहा है। कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए इस बार कोई खास कार्यक्रम आयोजित नहीं किया गया। जिस वजह से सभी घरों में ही योग कर रहे हैं। बॉलीवुड हस्तियां भी इसमें पीछे नहीं हैं। मलाइका अरोड़ा, तापसी पन्नू, शिल्पा शेट्टी समेत कई हस्तियों ने घर में ही खास अंदाज में योगा किया। इसके बाद फोटो/वीडियो अपने फैन्स के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर साझा किए।

      International Yoga Day: Shilpa, Malaika समेत इन Actress की फिटनेस का राज है योग | वनइंडिया हिंदी
      मलाइका के लिए हर दिन योग दिवस

      मलाइका अरोड़ा अपनी फिटनेस को लेकर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। आमतौर पर वे जिम और घर पर योगा करती नजर आ जाती हैं। उन्होंने अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर एक खास वीडियो जारी किया है। मलाइका के मुताबिक लॉकडाउन में उन्होंने काफी योगा क्लास मिस कर दी हैं, लेकिन इस दौरान उन्होंने घर पर ही प्रैक्टिस की। मलाइका ने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा कि जो लोग मुझे जानते हैं, उन्हें पता होगा मेरे लिए हर दिन योग दिवस है। मैं सकारात्मकता पर खुद का ध्यान केंद्रित करना चाहती हूं। जीवन को कैसे बेहतर बनाना है, ये योगा ने ही मुझे सिखाया है।

      इस मंत्र का जाप करती हैं शिल्पा

      बॉलीवुड में फिटनेस की बात आए और शिल्पा शेट्टी का नाम रह जाए, ऐसा हो ही नहीं सकता है। अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर शिल्पा ने भी अपने घर में सुबह-सुबह योग अभ्यास किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने अपने पति राज कुंद्र और बेटे को भी योग सिखाया। योग आसन की फोटो शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम पर "तमसो मा ज्योतिर्गमय....." श्लोक पूरा लिखा। उन्होंने बताया कि वो योगा करने के बाद शांति जाप करती हैं। वहीं दूसरे वीडियो में उनके पति और बेटे भी शांति पाठ का जाप करते दिखे।

      तापसी पन्नू ने भी पोस्ट की फोटो

      योग दिवस पर कोई कार्यक्रम नहीं आयोजित होने की वजह से तापसी पन्नू ने भी अपने घर पर ही योग अभ्यास किया। इसको लेकर उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक पोस्ट डालते हुए लिखा कि भाग्य का एक अविश्वसनीय स्ट्रोक यह है कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के दिन ही सूर्य ग्रहण लग रहा है। ऐसे में सभी को कुछ देर के लिए ध्यान लगाना चाहिए। इस दौरान बिपाशा बासु भी पीछे नहीं रहीं। उन्होंने योगा करते हुए फोटो इंस्टाग्राम पर डालते हुए सभी को अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस की बधाई दी।

      Like most of us, I always thought that yoga is just about twisting our body into complicated contortions and about being a human pretzel. Until @munmun.ganeriwal told me it isn’t. Sitting on the mat every day for few minutes, trying to tune in even when infinite thoughts might interfere, offers as much benefits to our body and mind. The act of meditating is actually classified as ‘Upasana Yoga’ in Yogic scriptures. An incredible stroke of luck is that International Yoga Day today coincides with the Solar Eclipse. An eclipse is one of the best time to deepen our spiritual practice, so make sure you meditate today for few minutes at least. If you are thinking how to start .... @munmun.ganeriwal says, “the best way to begin a meditation practice is to begin!” #InternationalYogaDay2020

      भारत का प्राचीन योग का विज्ञान दुनिया के लिए महान तोहफा: राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद

