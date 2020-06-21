International Yoga Day: मलाइका अरोड़ा ने खास अंदाज में किया योग, शांति मंत्र का जाप करती दिखीं शिल्पा

View this post on Instagram

People who know me, they know that everyday is International Yoga Day for me. Not a lot of you know this but yoga helped me through some of the toughest moments of my life - Both personally and professionally. And I’m not talking about just yoga asanas, I’m taking about leading my life in a way that I focus on the positives, be grateful for the life I have, the people I have in my life and work every single day to get better at it. Yoga has taught me all this. This International Yoga Day, you should not just take up yoga as a workout form but as a lifestyle. As long as you have yourself, your loved ones, you have the power to overcome any obstacle. Today being Sunday, give yourself a little love. Practice yoga, cook for your family, spend the evening in conversations and just dwell in all the positivity. I wish everybody a happy international yoga day! Love, light and happiness, Malaika Arora @sarvayogastudios @thedivayoga #mylifemyyoga #fitindiamovement #yogawithsarva