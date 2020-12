गजबा-ए-हिंद क्या है? पूर्व पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर शोएब अख्तर ने Video में बताया

"Ghazwa e Hind is mentioned in our sacred books. We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind"

- Shoaib Akhtar (descendant of a Hindu Gujjar)

After all cricket & art have no boundaries. After Ghazwa e Hind, India will have no boundaries! pic.twitter.com/sRlYml6xow