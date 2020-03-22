जनता कर्फ्यू: बॉलीवुड ने जताया कोरोना कमांडोज का आभार, देखिए सितारों के थाली बजाते हुए वीडियो

#TaaliBajaoThaliBajao 🔥 It’s DIVINE. It’s MAGIC. With everyone coming together, the ENERGY is through the roof!! We all Salute the Selfless Heroes !! 😊 Thank you @narendramodi sir for bringing the country together in this way!! #JantaCurfew #CoronaStopKaroNa 🙏🏻

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Mar 22, 2020 at 5:15am PDT