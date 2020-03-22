जनता कर्फ्यू: बॉलीवुड ने जताया कोरोना कमांडोज का आभार, देखिए सितारों के थाली बजाते हुए वीडियो
नई दिल्ली। रविवार शाम देशभर में लोगों ने अपने घरों में थालियां बजाकर उन लोगों के प्रति आभार जताया, जो कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए काम कर रहे हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को जनता कर्फ्यू का आह्वान करते हुए रविवार शाम 5 बजे 5 मिनट के लिए थाली बजाकर उन सभी का आभार व्यक्त करने को कह था जो देश को COVID-19 से मुक्त बनाने के लिए चौबीस घंटे काम कर रहे हैं। थाली बजाने वालों में आम लोगों के अलावा, सांसद, सीएम, केंद्रीय मंत्री शामिल हुए तो वहीं बॉलीवुड की हस्तियों ने भी घरों की बालकनी में आकर थाली और घंटियां बजाईं।
एक्टर अक्षय कुमार ने दीवार पर चढ़कर थाली बजाई तो वहीं अमिताभ बच्चन पूरे परिवार के साथ घर की छत पर तालियां बजाते दिखे।
#TaaliBajaoThaliBajao 🔥 It’s DIVINE. It’s MAGIC. With everyone coming together, the ENERGY is through the roof!! We all Salute the Selfless Heroes !! 😊 Thank you @narendramodi sir for bringing the country together in this way!! #JantaCurfew #CoronaStopKaroNa 🙏🏻
Our fight doesn’t stop here ... be safe and continue self isolation 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 @narendramodi
बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री अमीषा पटेल ने भी अपनी छत पर खड़े होकर थाली बजाई। अमीषा ने इंस्टाग्राम पर वीडियो शेयर किया है। इस वीडियो में अमीषा के साथ ही साथ उनके आस पड़ोस के लोग भी नजर आ रहे हैं।
5 mins at 5 pm : With my neighbours taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home and working tirelessly to keep us safe. Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work 👏👏👏 #JanataCurfew #BreakCorona @my_bmc #MumbaiPolice @hrithikroshan #SajidNadiadwala
वरुण धवन ने परिवार के साथ थाली बजाई। वीडियो में वरुण के साथ उनका परिवार भी नजर आ रहा है।
Historic .. we are ONE .. and we have WON !! “शंख बजे औ ताल बजे , औ बजी है गणपत आरती , अद्भुत दृश्य सुना विश्व नें हम उत्तम उज्ज्वल भारती “ ~ AB At 5pm on March 22nd the entire nation came out & applauded NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS ! PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN - JAI HIND 🇮🇳🇮🇳
तमन्ना भाटिया ने एक बूमररैंग वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर साझा किया है। दीपिका पादुकोण, कार्तिक आर्यन, नेहा धूपिया, संजय मिश्रा और दूसरे लोग भी तालियां बजाते नजर आए।
A big salute and a big thank you to our heroes ,our doctors, the medical staff and any front line workers that are working tirelessly at battling this pandemic.To support them it’s our duty to stay indoors, be self quarantined, cause that’s the only way we can stop the virus from spreading. So stay indoors, wash your hands and be positive :) #indiafightscorona #jantacurfew #spirit #coronastopkarona
We clap together ! For our country , for humanity 🙏🏼🇮🇳 thankful to everyone who is helping get rid of the current global health crisis.. #jantabandh #jantacerfew #proudindian #unitedwestand🌏 #positiveenergy #indiafightscorona
Our contribution to appreciate and honour our medical and healthcare workers for their tireless hours of keeping us safe and healthy. All the forces , police,army ,navy, and airforce , who are always the first responders in any catastrophe. God bless you all. May all the evil be warded off and long live !🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻
Its 5pm and here we are ... Saluting our real heroes.... I hear chants, church bells, cheer, applause n songs of patriotism.... I’m sure the spirit all over the nation is amazing right now... Saluting our doctors , nurses,sanitation workers,health care workers , grocery suppliers and all those who are putting themselves forward to make sure we are safe , healthy and at home 🏠... the curfew may be over in a few hours but we are all in this together ... pls continue to practice #socialdistancing #washyourhands n #stayhomeandstaysafe
रविवार को देश में कोरोना वायरस के मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 341 हो गई है। वहीं सात लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। कोरोना वायरस का खतरा लगातार बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। देश में सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित राज्य महाराष्ट्र है। महाराष्ट्र में रविवार को 10 और लोगों को कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाया गया है। इनमें से 6 मुंबई के और 4 पुणे के हैं। जिसके बाद राज्य में कोरोना पॉजिटिव की संख्या 74 हो गई है। केरल, दिल्ली, यूपी, कर्नाटर भी बुरी तरह से प्रभावित हैं।
दुनियाभर में वायरस के कारण 13000 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो गई है। वहीं संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या तीन लाख को पार कर गई है। इटली और चीन के बाद ईरान में भी कोरोना कहर ढा रहा है। ईरान में कोरोना वायरस से 129 और लोगों की मौत बीते 24 घंटे में हुई है। वहां मृतकों की संख्या 1685 हो गई है।
जनता कर्फ्यू: सीएम योगी ने जताया कोरोना कमांडोज का आभार, ओम बिड़ला ने भी बजाई ताली