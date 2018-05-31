हिन्दी

भाजपा को मिली करारी हार पर ट्विटर ने लिए मजे, बोले- 'अब अंडरग्राउंड होने का वक्त आ गया'

    नई दिल्ली। उत्तर प्रदेश के कैराना और नूरपुर समेत चार लोकसभा और दस विधानसभा सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव का रिजल्ट आना शुरू हो गया है। महाराष्ट्र की पालघर लोकसभा सीट पर जहां भाजपा ने जीत दर्ज की, वहीं कैराना में भारी वोटों से पीछे चल रही है। कैराना में आरएलडी उम्मीदवार तबस्सुम हसन आगे चल रही हैं। वहीं नूरपुर में सपा का उम्मीदवार नईमुल हसन 10,000 वोटों से जीत गए हैं। इन सीटों पर भाजपा को मिली करारी हार का सोशल मीडिया पर खूब मजाक बन रहा है। ईवीएम हैक से लेकर मनहूस मई, जैसे कई जोक्स ट्विटर पर शेयर किए जा रहे हैं।

