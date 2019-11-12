नए मेहमान के साथ अनुष्का-विराट की फोटो,सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई फोटो

  • search
चर्चा में #महाराष्ट्र का संकट #अयोध्या में 'रामलला' #प्रदूषण की मार #झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव
पुरानी तस्वीर शेयर कर गिरिराज का उद्धव पर वार
    नई दिल्ली। टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली और उनकी पत्नी बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा हाल ही में छुट्टियां मनाकर लौटे हैं। इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी छुट्टियों की तस्वीरें खूब वायरल हो रही है। भूटान में छुट्टियां बिता कर लौटे विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा की तस्वीरों को लोग खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं। इन्हीं तस्वीरों में से एक तस्वीर जो खूब वायरल हो रही है उसमें विराट-अनुष्का के साथ एक खास मेहमान भी है।

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Photo with Cute Puppy Viral On social Media

    अनुष्का और विराट ने अपनी फोटो जो शेयर की है, उसमें उनके साथ एक प्यारा का डॉगी है। अनुष्का ने इनके साथ अपनी फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की है, जिसे लोग खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं। फोटो में अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली दोनों ही नन्हे डॉगी के साथ मस्ती करते नजर आ रहे हैं।

    गौरतलब है कि विराट कोहली के साथ अपने इस खास वेकेशन की कई फोटोज अनुष्का से सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की, जिसने सोशल मीडिया पर खूब धमाल मचाया। उन्होंने अपने पोस्ट में लिखा कि ट्रैकिंग के दौरान वहां लोगों ने उन्हें पहचाना नहीं, इसके बाद भी उन लोगों ने अनुष्का और विराट की काफी अच्छे से खातिरदारी की। आपको बता दें कि काफी समय से अनुष्का फिल्मों से दूर है। उनकी आखिरी फिल्म जीरो थी तो बॉक्स ऑफिस पर पिट गई।

    🐕+👫

    Today , during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago . While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love . We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers ! Whoever knows virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine , simple & pure human connection . It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then i dont know what is . A memory we will cherish forever 🙏💜✨

