  • search
क्विक अलर्ट के लिए
नोटिफिकेशन ऑन करें  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Live: बालाकोट में भारतीय वायुसेना की बड़ी कार्रवाई, 300 से अधिक आतंकियों को मारा गया

    By
    |
      Indian Air Force Balkot Surgical Strike कर लिया गया Pakistan से बदला | वनइंडिया हिंदी

      इंडियन एयरफोर्स (आईएएफ) के फाइटर जेट्स की तरफ से लाइन ऑफ कंट्रोल (एलओसी) पार करके जैश-ए-मोहम्‍मद के ठिकानों पर हमला करने की खबरों ने पाकिस्‍तान में खलबली मचा दी है। सरकार से जुड़े सूत्रों के मुताबिक 26 फरवरी की रात करीब साढ़े बारह बजे इंडियन एयरफोर्स के मिराज 2000 फाइटर जेट्स ने एलओसी पर स्थित आतंकी ठिकानों पर कई हमले किए और इन्‍हें पूरी तरह से नष्‍ट कर दिए हैं। जेट्स पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित अपनी सीमा में वापस आ गए हैं।

      Multiple Indian Air Force Jets crossed LoC to attack Jaish-e-Mohammed camps in PoK latest updates

      पढ़ें, पल-पल का अपडेट

      Feb 26, 2019 4:47 PM

      पंजाब के सीएम ऑफिस द्वारा बताया गया है कि सीमा के पास के जिलों को अलर्ट कर दिया गया है।

      Feb 26, 2019 3:52 PM

      भारतीय वायु सेना मिराज 2000 ने पाकिस्तान स्थित आतंकवादी शिविरों पर 6 बम गिराए गए थे- सूत्र

      Feb 26, 2019 3:29 PM

      यह एक जबरदस्त ऑपरेशन है जिसे बखूबी किया गया है। यह निश्चित था कि ऐसा होगा क्योंकि पीएम ने इसकी घोषणा की थी- पूर्व आर्मी चीफ विक्रम सिंह

      Feb 26, 2019 3:28 PM

      हमने वही किया है जो कोई भी स्वाभिमानी देश करेगा। हमें गर्व है जो हमारी वायुसेना ने किया है- कमल हासन

      Feb 26, 2019 2:50 PM

      जैश ए मोहम्मद के जिन आतंकियों को निशाना बनाया गया, उनमें मुफ्ती अजहर खान,इब्राहिम अजहर, मसूद अजहर का बड़ा भाई, जो IC-814 अपहरण में भी शामिल था

      Feb 26, 2019 2:48 PM

      बालाकोट में भारतीय वायु सेना की स्ट्राइक पर विदेश सचिव विजय गोखले ने चीनी राजनयिक को भी जानकारी दी

      Feb 26, 2019 2:48 PM

      मौलाना अम्मार और मौलाना तल्हा सैफ़ (तस्वीर 2), मौलाना मसूद अजहर का भाई और आतंकी तैयार करने वाले गिरोह का सरगना

      Feb 26, 2019 2:46 PM

      जैश ए मोहम्मद के ठिकाने पर सीढ़ियों पर संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन और इजरायल के झंडे- इंटेल इनपुट

      Feb 26, 2019 2:45 PM

      यह एक खुफिया इनपुट काउंटर टेरर स्ट्राइक थी न कि एक सैन्य कार्रवाई। बालाकोट में आत्मघाती शिविरों को पूरे तरीके से ध्वस्त कर दिया है, और भारतीय वायु सेना के गुप्त ऑपरेशन में 300 से अधिक आतंकवादियों को मार दिया गया है

      Feb 26, 2019 2:14 PM

      पुलवामा हमले के बाद 2-3 दिनों के भीतर इस तरह की प्रतिक्रिया की उम्मीद कर रहा था। हम सरकार के साथ खड़े हैं।- असदुद्दीन ओवैसी

      Feb 26, 2019 1:36 PM

      सैनिकों ने पाकिस्तान में घुसकर JeM शिविरों को निशाना बनाया। यह बहुत ही बहादुरी का काम था। पूरा देश गर्व महसूस कर रहा है और मैं बलों को बधाई देता हूं।- अरविंद केजरीवाल

      Feb 26, 2019 1:03 PM

      मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे- हमने हमेशा कहा है कि इस देश की सुरक्षा के लिए जो भी कदम उठाए जाएंगे, हम सभी समर्थन करेंगे। सेना पाकिस्तान में आतंकवादियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर रही है, मैं उन्हें बधाई देता हूं

      Feb 26, 2019 12:56 PM

      रिटायर्ड लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल डीएस हुड्डा- सभी पायलट सुरक्षित हैं। मुझे लगता है कि इसकी जरुरत थी। व्यक्तिगत रूप से पुलवामा हमले के बाद मेरे मन में कोई संदेह नहीं था कि सरकार द्वारा कुछ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

      Feb 26, 2019 12:55 PM

      रिटायर्ड लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल डीएस हुड्डा ने इस कार्रवाई के लिए सरकार और और वायु सेना की तारीफ की

      Feb 26, 2019 12:35 PM

      NSA अजीत डोभाल भारतीय सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत और IAF चीफ बीएस धनोआ के साथ सीमा पर सुरक्षा की समीक्षा कर रहे हैं

      Feb 26, 2019 12:17 PM

      शाम पांच बजे सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलाई गई, एयर स्ट्राइक के बारे में जानकारी साझा की जा सकती है

      Feb 26, 2019 12:12 PM

      प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने राष्ट्रपति और उपराष्ट्रपति को बालाकोट में JeM आतंकी शिविर में #IndianAirForce की स्ट्राइक के बारे जानकारी दी है- सूत्र

      Feb 26, 2019 11:44 AM

      विजय गोखले की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस- मौलाना युसूफ अजहर उर्फ ​​उस्ताद गौरी, जेएम चीफ मसूद अजहर का साला था, बालाकोट के इस कैंप को हवाई हमले में उड़ाया गया

      Feb 26, 2019 11:39 AM

      विजय गोखले की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस- जैश के खिलाफ ये कार्रवाई बहुत जरूरी थी, मसूद अजहर के कई आतंकी मारे गए

      Feb 26, 2019 11:38 AM

      विजय गोखले की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस-सूत्रों के जानकारी मिली थी कि जैश दूसरा आतंकी हमला प्लान कर रहा है

      Feb 26, 2019 11:37 AM

      विजय गोखले की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस- बालाकोट में जैश के कई टॉप कमांडर्स को मारा गया

      Feb 26, 2019 11:35 AM

      विजय गोखले की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस-- बालाकोट में जैश के कैंप को उड़ाया गया, जैश के कैंप पर कई हवाई हमले किए गए।

      Feb 26, 2019 11:35 AM

      विदेश सचिव विजय गोखले की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस- हमने पाक को कई बार आतंकी हमले के सबूत दिए लेकिन पाकिस्तान ने उनपर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की

      Feb 26, 2019 11:33 AM

      विदेश सचिव विजय गोखले की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस, पुलवामा हमले के पीछे जैश का हाथ था

      Feb 26, 2019 11:11 AM

      पाक के F-16 भारतीय वायुसेना के फाइटर जेट्स के पीछे आए लेकिन इनकी ताकत देख वापस लौटे

      Feb 26, 2019 11:07 AM

      पाकिस्तान के खैबर पख्तूनख्वा क्षेत्र में हवाई हमले खुफिया सूत्रों द्वारा उपलब्ध कराई गई जानकारी के आधार पर किए गए थे-सूत्र

      Feb 26, 2019 11:01 AM

      सूत्रों ने बताया कि भारतीय वायुसेना के विभिन्न लड़ाकू विमानों ने पाकिस्तान के खैबर पख्तूनख्वा में ठिकानों को किया तबाह

      Feb 26, 2019 10:51 AM

      विदेश सचिव विजय गोखले 11.30 बजे प्रेस वार्ता करेंगे।

      Feb 26, 2019 10:48 AM

      वहीं, उमर अब्दुल्ला ने ट्वीट किया, यदि ये बालाकोट (KPK) है तो ये बड़ा हमला है और भारतीय वायुसेना के विमानों ने बड़ा काम किया है। लेकिन अगर यह एलओसी के पास का बालाकोट इलाका तो तो यह काफी हद तक प्रतीकात्मक स्ट्राइक है क्योंकि इस समय में लॉन्च पैड और आतंकवादी शिविर खाली हैं।

      Feb 26, 2019 10:04 AM

      PoK में एयर स्ट्राइक के बाद पीएम मोदी की अध्यक्षता में CCS की बैठक शुरू, इस बैठक में रक्षा मंत्री, गृह मंत्री, विदेश मंत्री, वित्त मंत्री मौजूद

      Feb 26, 2019 10:03 AM

      जैश-ए-मोहम्‍मद के ठिकानों पर भारतीय वायुसेना के फाइटर जेट्स की बमबारी, कई ठिकाने तबाह, राहुल गांधी ने पायलट्स को किया सैल्यूट

      Feb 26, 2019 9:58 AM

      पाकिस्तान द्वारा किसी भी संभावित कार्रवाई का जवाब देने के लिए इंडियन एयरफोर्स हाई अलर्ट पर

      Feb 26, 2019 9:32 AM

      वायुसेना के हवाई हमलों में एलओसी के पार बालाकोट, चकोठी और मुजफ्फराबाद आतंकी लॉन्च पैड पूरी तरह से नष्ट, JeM का कंट्रोल रूम तबाह

      Feb 26, 2019 9:18 AM

      इस ऑपरेशन में 12 मिराज लड़ाकू विमानों का इस्तेमाल किया गया। हालांकि भारत की तरफ से इस पर कोई आधिकारिक टिप्पणी नहीं आई है।

      Feb 26, 2019 9:16 AM

      पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच रिश्ते लगातार तनावपूर्ण हैं। आतंकी हमले के बाद दोनों देशों के बीच तनाव बढ़ गया है

      Feb 26, 2019 9:05 AM

      इसके पहले पाकिस्तान की तरफ से दावा किया गया था कि भारतीय वायुसेना के फाइटर प्लेन पीओके में घुसे हैं और बमबारी की है

      Feb 26, 2019 9:00 AM

      करीब 1000 किलोग्राम बम एलओसी के पार आतंकी कैंप्‍स पर गिराए गए हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि हमले में जैश के ठिकानें पूरी तरह से तबाह हो गए हैं।

      Feb 26, 2019 8:59 AM

      आईएएफ सूत्रों की ओर से दी गई जानकारी के मुताबिक एयरफोर्स के मिराज 2000 जेट्स पीओके के बालाकोट तक दाखिल हुए और यहां पर उन्‍होंने जैश के ठिकानों पर हमला किया। ये हमला सुबह 3.30 बजे किया गया

      Read More

      जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

      देश-दुनिया की ताज़ा ख़बरों से अपडेट रहने के लिए Oneindia Hindi के फेसबुक पेज को लाइक करें
      Read more about:

      indian air force pok jaish e mohammed pakistan पाकिस्तान जैश ए मोहम्मद

      English summary
      Multiple Indian Air Force Jets crossed LoC to attack Jaish-e-Mohammed camps in PoK latest updates
      For Daily Alerts

      Oneindia की ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ पाने के लिए
      पाएं न्यूज़ अपडेट्स पूरे दिन.

      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue