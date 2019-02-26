Live: बालाकोट में भारतीय वायुसेना की बड़ी कार्रवाई, 300 से अधिक आतंकियों को मारा गया

Indian Air Force Balkot Surgical Strike कर लिया गया Pakistan से बदला | वनइंडिया हिंदी
इंडियन एयरफोर्स (आईएएफ) के फाइटर जेट्स की तरफ से लाइन ऑफ कंट्रोल (एलओसी) पार करके जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के ठिकानों पर हमला करने की खबरों ने पाकिस्तान में खलबली मचा दी है। सरकार से जुड़े सूत्रों के मुताबिक 26 फरवरी की रात करीब साढ़े बारह बजे इंडियन एयरफोर्स के मिराज 2000 फाइटर जेट्स ने एलओसी पर स्थित आतंकी ठिकानों पर कई हमले किए और इन्हें पूरी तरह से नष्ट कर दिए हैं। जेट्स पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित अपनी सीमा में वापस आ गए हैं।
Feb 26, 2019 4:47 PM
Punjab Chief Minister's Office: Punjab has put its border districts on high alert in the wake of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) strikes across the Line of Control, undertaken by India as a retaliatory measure in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. (File pic of Punjab CM) pic.twitter.com/TyFRNiwdGt
भारतीय वायु सेना मिराज 2000 ने पाकिस्तान स्थित आतंकवादी शिविरों पर 6 बम गिराए गए थे- सूत्र
Feb 26, 2019 3:29 PM
Ex-Army Chief General Bikram Singh: It's an excellent operation that has been undertaken. It was certain it'll happen, it was writing on the wall as PM had announced it. We've seen that earlier when PM announced after Uri we went in for surgical strike 1.This is surgical strike 2 pic.twitter.com/EJcvd99dJd
यह एक जबरदस्त ऑपरेशन है जिसे बखूबी किया गया है। यह निश्चित था कि ऐसा होगा क्योंकि पीएम ने इसकी घोषणा की थी- पूर्व आर्मी चीफ विक्रम सिंह
Feb 26, 2019 3:28 PM
Kamal Haasan on IAF strike at JeM camp in Balakot: We have done what any self-respecting country would do. We are proud of what our forces have done for us. They are our shield, and they have behaved exactly like a shield. We are very proud. Salute to our fighters pic.twitter.com/1sYt0Dno2u
हमने वही किया है जो कोई भी स्वाभिमानी देश करेगा। हमें गर्व है जो हमारी वायुसेना ने किया है- कमल हासन
Feb 26, 2019 2:50 PM
Key Jaish e Mohammed terrorists targeted in today’s air strikes: Mufti Azhar Khan Kashmiri, head of Kashmir operations(pic 1) and Ibrahim Azhar(pic 2), the elder brother of Masood Azhar who was also involved in the IC-814 hijacking pic.twitter.com/IUv1njNygA
बालाकोट में भारतीय वायु सेना की स्ट्राइक पर विदेश सचिव विजय गोखले ने चीनी राजनयिक को भी जानकारी दी
Feb 26, 2019 2:48 PM
Key Jaish e Mohammed operatives targeted in today’s air strikes: Maulana Ammar(in pic 1, associated with Afghanistan and Kashmir ops) and Maulana Talha Saif(pic 2), brother of Maulana Masood Azhar and head of preparation wing pic.twitter.com/rkEyCqvMJg
जैश ए मोहम्मद के ठिकाने पर सीढ़ियों पर संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन और इजरायल के झंडे- इंटेल इनपुट
Feb 26, 2019 2:45 PM
Sources: This was an intelligence based counter terror strike not a military action for sake of war. Have demolished entire terror set up in the suicide bombing training centre in Balakot, and over 300 terrorists were eliminated in the covert operation by Indian Air Force pic.twitter.com/FfotRHiZRq
यह एक खुफिया इनपुट काउंटर टेरर स्ट्राइक थी न कि एक सैन्य कार्रवाई। बालाकोट में आत्मघाती शिविरों को पूरे तरीके से ध्वस्त कर दिया है, और भारतीय वायु सेना के गुप्त ऑपरेशन में 300 से अधिक आतंकवादियों को मार दिया गया है
Feb 26, 2019 2:14 PM
A Owaisi: Was expecting this sort of response within 2-3 days after Pulwama blast. Welcome this. We stand with govt. Though Foreign Secy called it non-military action,it's a step I was expecting govt will take long time back. I hope govt will now go after Masood Azhar&Hafiz Saeed pic.twitter.com/eYgHAfrt7c
पुलवामा हमले के बाद 2-3 दिनों के भीतर इस तरह की प्रतिक्रिया की उम्मीद कर रहा था। हम सरकार के साथ खड़े हैं।- असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
Feb 26, 2019 1:36 PM
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Soldiers entered Pakistan and targeted JeM camps. It was a very brave act. The entire country is feeling proud and I congratulate the forces. The entire country was with the government and the Prime Minister at this time. Strict action was needed pic.twitter.com/DX4dpHBQe9
सैनिकों ने पाकिस्तान में घुसकर JeM शिविरों को निशाना बनाया। यह बहुत ही बहादुरी का काम था। पूरा देश गर्व महसूस कर रहा है और मैं बलों को बधाई देता हूं।- अरविंद केजरीवाल
Feb 26, 2019 1:03 PM
Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress on IAF strike at JeM camp across LoC: We've always said that whatever action the forces take for protection of this nation, all of us will support them in unity, they are taking action against the terrorists in Pakistan. I congratulate them pic.twitter.com/DSc2vptCC1
मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे- हमने हमेशा कहा है कि इस देश की सुरक्षा के लिए जो भी कदम उठाए जाएंगे, हम सभी समर्थन करेंगे। सेना पाकिस्तान में आतंकवादियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर रही है, मैं उन्हें बधाई देता हूं
Feb 26, 2019 12:56 PM
Lt Gen DS Hooda (Retd) on #IndianAirForce strikes at JeM terror camp in Balakot across LoC: All pilots are safe. I think it needed to be done. I personally had no doubt in my mind after Pulwama attack that some strong action will be taken by the government. https://t.co/4u9uPwtvpm
रिटायर्ड लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल डीएस हुड्डा- सभी पायलट सुरक्षित हैं। मुझे लगता है कि इसकी जरुरत थी। व्यक्तिगत रूप से पुलवामा हमले के बाद मेरे मन में कोई संदेह नहीं था कि सरकार द्वारा कुछ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
Feb 26, 2019 12:55 PM
Lt Gen DS Hooda (Retired), the Northern Army Commander during the 'Surgical Strike' in 2016: My compliment goes to the government for taking this action & also to the Air Force for the way they have carried out this strike (in Balakot) in an absolutely professional manner. pic.twitter.com/zdDVqZvhOU
रिटायर्ड लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल डीएस हुड्डा ने इस कार्रवाई के लिए सरकार और और वायु सेना की तारीफ की
Feb 26, 2019 12:35 PM
NSA Ajit Doval along with Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat and IAF Chief BS Dhanoa is reviewing the security situation on the borders after #IndianAirForce strikes at JeM terror camp in Balakot across LoC. pic.twitter.com/LAu3dMPohE
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने राष्ट्रपति और उपराष्ट्रपति को बालाकोट में JeM आतंकी शिविर में #IndianAirForce की स्ट्राइक के बारे जानकारी दी है- सूत्र
Feb 26, 2019 11:44 AM
Vijay Gokhale: Large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders were eliminated in largest JeM camp in Balakot. Camp was led by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, brother in law of JeM Chief Masood Azhar pic.twitter.com/l76nGMF0zV
विजय गोखले की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस- मौलाना युसूफ अजहर उर्फ उस्ताद गौरी, जेएम चीफ मसूद अजहर का साला था, बालाकोट के इस कैंप को हवाई हमले में उड़ाया गया
Feb 26, 2019 11:39 AM
Vijay Gokhale: In an intelligence lead operation in the early hours today, India struck the biggest training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commander & Jihadis were eliminated pic.twitter.com/bdHGdZLhdU
विजय गोखले की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस- जैश के खिलाफ ये कार्रवाई बहुत जरूरी थी, मसूद अजहर के कई आतंकी मारे गए
Feb 26, 2019 11:38 AM
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale: Credible intelligence was received that Jaish-e-Mohammed was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country & fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose pic.twitter.com/1SRgYvqjtv
विदेश सचिव विजय गोखले 11.30 बजे प्रेस वार्ता करेंगे।
Feb 26, 2019 10:48 AM
If this is Balakote in KPK it’s a major incursion & a significant strike by IAF planes. However if it’s Balakote in Poonch sector, along the LoC it’s a largely symbolic strike because at this time of the year forward launch pads & militant camps are empty & non-functional.
वहीं, उमर अब्दुल्ला ने ट्वीट किया, यदि ये बालाकोट (KPK) है तो ये बड़ा हमला है और भारतीय वायुसेना के विमानों ने बड़ा काम किया है। लेकिन अगर यह एलओसी के पास का बालाकोट इलाका तो तो यह काफी हद तक प्रतीकात्मक स्ट्राइक है क्योंकि इस समय में लॉन्च पैड और आतंकवादी शिविर खाली हैं।
