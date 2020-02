एक साल से इस महिला ने नहीं पिया पानी, सेहत में सुधार का किया दावा

View this post on Instagram

Grocery shopping how I like it 💕 Supporting small local business, instead of big supermarket chains. Again we are all so shocked by the pictures of the Amazon burning, yet this is just the sum of actions we are responsible for. Consuming imported products, eating soy and tofu or beef, which is fed with soy. Supporting Monsanto and Nestle when shopping in big supermarket chains. I know it is hard sometimes to stay away, to find alternatives and to pay the extra Euro. We can‘t change everything within a day, but start with small steps and spread this vibe of awareness to the people around you, start now and let‘s create the change together 💕 Where to beginn ? ♻️ buy local & organic ♻️ take the bicycle leave the car at home ♻️ stop or reduce soy, meat and palm oil ♻️ avoid products by nestlé, monsanto, kraft etc ♻️ recycle, upcycle, buy second hand What else can you add to this list? #fruitshopping#conciouseating#conciousliving#conciousconsumerism#greenliving#greenlife#safetheplanet#organicshopping#organicfrance#rohkost#rohkostliebe#bewusstleben#bewusstessen#bewussternähren#bewussteinkaufen#veganpower#fruitpower#markttag#wochenmarkt#wochenmarktliebe#unverpackteinkaufen#plastikfreieinkaufen#morerawfood