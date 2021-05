250 कोरोना मरीजों को खाना खिला रहा हलवाई, लिखी ऐसी बात कि लोग हो गए इमोशनल

Letter from Sandeep Sharma, a small halwai in Delhi’s Sitaram Bazaar who is catering food for 250 poor Covid patients at a North Delhi hospital: “Pay whatever you can; I will keep serving you irrespective”. He’s not a rich guy; he’s doing what he can. pic.twitter.com/b42XD1nYl8 — Praveen Swami (@praveenswami) May 7, 2021