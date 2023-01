ये है असली जबरा फैन! दोस्त की पीठ पर चढ़कर शाहरुख की 'पठान' देखने पहुंचा शख्स

A disabled fan of @iamsrk, who cannot walk on his own feet. He rode on his friend's shoulder from Bhagalpur in Bihar to watch the movie #Pathaan at Samsi Pawan Talkies cinema hall in Malda, West Bengal. #Pathaan100crWorldwide pic.twitter.com/dPzKJM175x — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrkfan_brk) January 26, 2023