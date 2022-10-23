Diwali 2022 Live Updates: देश में दीपावली की धूम, दीयों की रोशनी से जगमग हुआ हर कोना, देखिए मनमोहक तस्वीरें
Diwali 2022 Laxmi Pujan Vidhi (दीपावली लक्ष्मी पूजन शुभ मुहूर्त) Live Updates in Hindi: दीपों का पर्व दीपावली अपने साथ बहुत सारी खुशियां, जोश, उमंग और आशाएं लेकर आता है। ये पर्व है प्रेम और उल्लास का, लोग इस पर्व का पूरे साल इंतजार करते हैं। इस त्योहार पर लोग खुद को ही नहीं बल्कि अपने घरों को भी सजाते हैं। दिवाली पर लक्ष्मी-गणेश की पूजा करने का विधान है। लोग घरों में लक्ष्मी पूजन की विधिवत तैयारियां करते हैं। प्रकाश और उल्लास का ये पर्व पूरे भारत में मनाया जाता है। दिपावली के मौके पर देश भर में विशेष आयोजन हो रहे हैं। आइए देखते हैं कि भारत के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में प्रकाश का महापर्व कैसे मनाया जा रहा है...
Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora meets Police personnel deployed on duty in different parts of the national capital and distributed sweets among them, on the occasion of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/5KzCRF2M4h— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022
Gujarat | A large number of traders and businessmen performed puja of their 'bahi khata' (ledger) at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Surat today on the occasion of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/VqES312mTy— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022
#WATCH | Bihar: People lit earthen lamps and offered prayers in Patna, today on the occasion of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/aC3XMYChRK— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022
Jharkhand | People decorate their houses, light earthen lamps and burst crackers in Ranchi as they celebrate #Diwali pic.twitter.com/mESGyTvMK0— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022
#WATCH | Odisha: Children in slum areas of Bhubaneswar burst crackers, light earthen lamps and celebrate #Diwali pic.twitter.com/LM6drt7bPH— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022
Amitabh Bachchan performs Diwali puja with family at 'Pratiksha' bungalow
Top defence brass enjoys Deepawali with troops on Pak, China border
#WATCH | CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) jawans celebrate #Diwali, away from their families, in Srinagar, J&K. pic.twitter.com/Lk2gM5AXvU— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated #Diwali with residents of Harijan Colony, Fatasil Ambari and also unveiled a statue of Shri Sai Baba. The CM also visited Sitola Mandir, Sai Baba Mandir, Manasa Mandir, Gurudwara & Namghar there. pic.twitter.com/z5pGq2F0oU— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022
#WATCH | Punjab: Golden Temple in Amritsar illuminated and fireworks displayed on the occasion of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/s8m7B0BZIg— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022
West Bengal | Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee performs Kali Puja at her residence in Kolkata
Rajasthan | People offered prayers at Mahalaxmi Temple in Udaipur today in large numbers, on the occasion of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/hN26eCFO8f— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 24, 2022
West Bengal | Prayers being offered to goddess Kali at Tarapith temple in Birbhum on the occasion of #KaliPuja pic.twitter.com/ptaxu4P2xZ— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022
Tripura CM Manik Saha offers prayers at Santan Sangha Kali Temple in Agartala and distributes clothes amongst the locals on the occasion of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/21mlJAeGdj— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022
West Bengal | Prayers being offered to goddess Kali at Adyapeath Temple, Dakshineshwar on the occasion of #KaliPuja pic.twitter.com/IByUZi3gIt— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022
Madhya Pradesh: Special Aarti being offered at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain to mark Naraka Chaturdashi#Diwali pic.twitter.com/IRoPgdN0k8— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 24, 2022
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, on the occasion of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/oqJHz05FYl— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 24, 2022
