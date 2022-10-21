YouTube
  • search
चर्चा में दिवाली 2022 T20 वर्ल्ड कप 2022 साप्ताहिक राशिफल मौसम अपडेट वेब स्टोरीज फैक्ट चेक
उत्तराखंड न्यूज़ के लिए
नोटिफिकेशन ऑन करें  

जरूर पढ़ें

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download
    LIVE

    Kedarnath- Badrinath Live: आदि गुरु शंकराचार्य की समाधि स्थल पर पहुंचे पीएम मोदी

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    PM Narendra IN Kedarnath Live : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज उत्तराखंड के केदारनाथ और बद्रीनाथ धाम दौरे पर हैं। पीएम आज गौरीकुंड से केदारनाथ और गोविंदघाट से हेमकुंड साहिब को जोड़ने वाली दो नई रोपवे परियोजनाओं समेत 3400 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की कनेक्टिविटी परियोजनाओं की आधारशिला रखेंगे। इस बड़ी खबर पर हमारी नजर बनी हुई है, सीधे अपडेट के लिए पेज रीफ्रेश करते रहें।

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:22 AM, 21 Oct
    आदि गुरु शंकराचार्य की समाधि स्थल पर पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, लिया आशीर्वाद।
    9:14 AM, 21 Oct
    पीएम ने केदारनाथ धाम में की पूजा, बाबा की भक्ति में लीन दिखे मोदी।
    8:57 AM, 21 Oct
    पीएम मोदी आज खास चोला ड्रेस पहनी है, जिसे कि चांबा की एक महिला ने अपने हाथों से बनाई है।
    8:49 AM, 21 Oct
    बाबा के दर पर पीएम मोदी, देखें Video
    8:48 AM, 21 Oct
    पीएम मोदी ने केदारनाथ मंदिर में की पूजा अर्चना, देखें तस्वीरें।
    8:47 AM, 21 Oct
    केदारनाथ में प्रधानमंत्री के पहुंचने पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने गर्मजोशी से स्वागत किया।
    8:41 AM, 21 Oct
    PM नरेंद्र मोदी केदारनाथ धाम पहुंचे, कर रहे हैं पूजा।
    8:36 AM, 21 Oct
    बद्रीनाथ की पूजा के बाद पीएम मोदी करीब 12 बजे रिवरफ्रंट के विकास कार्यों की समीक्षा करेंगे और इसके बाद वो 12.30 बजे माणा गांव में सड़क और रोपवे परियोजनाओं का शिलान्यास करेंगे।
    8:35 AM, 21 Oct
    केदारनाथ रोपवे लगभग 9.7 किलोमीटर लंबा होगा और यह गौरीकुंड को केदारनाथ से जोड़ेगा।
    8:34 AM, 21 Oct
    आपको बता दें कि पीएम मोदी आज 1000 करोड़ रुपये की सड़क चौड़ीकरण परियोजनाओं का शिलान्यास करने वाले हैं।
    8:29 AM, 21 Oct
    बीजेपी नेता अमित मालवीय ने एक वीडियो शेयर करके कहा कि पिछले 1 साल में 41 लाख यात्रियों ने चारधाम की यात्रा की है।
    8:25 AM, 21 Oct
    पीएम मोदी करीब 9 बजे केदारनाथ रोपवे परियोजना की आधारशिला रखेंगे और इसके बाद वो आदिगुरु शंकराचार्य की समाधिस्थल के दर्शन करेंगे।
    8:25 AM, 21 Oct
    प्रधानमंत्री सुबह करीब 11.30 बजे बद्रीनाथ मंदिर में दर्शन और पूजा करेंगे।
    8:22 AM, 21 Oct
    पीएम मोदी पहुंचे केदारनाथ।
    8:21 AM, 21 Oct
    पीएम मोदी, सीएम पुष्कर सिंह धामी के साथ केदारनाथ के लिए रवाना

    Comments
    परफेक्ट जीवनसंगी की तलाश? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

    अधिक उत्तराखंड समाचार  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi kedarnath badrinath नरेंद्र मोदी उत्तराखंड

    English summary
    PM Narendra Modi visit Kedarnath- Badrinath new ropeway connectivity projects, live updates.
    देश-दुनिया की ताज़ा ख़बरों से अपडेट रहने के लिए Oneindia Hindi के फेसबुक पेज को लाइक करें
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    तुरंत पाएं न्यूज अपडेट
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X