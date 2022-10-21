Kedarnath- Badrinath Live: आदि गुरु शंकराचार्य की समाधि स्थल पर पहुंचे पीएम मोदी
PM Narendra IN Kedarnath Live : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज उत्तराखंड के केदारनाथ और बद्रीनाथ धाम दौरे पर हैं। पीएम आज गौरीकुंड से केदारनाथ और गोविंदघाट से हेमकुंड साहिब को जोड़ने वाली दो नई रोपवे परियोजनाओं समेत 3400 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की कनेक्टिविटी परियोजनाओं की आधारशिला रखेंगे। इस बड़ी खबर पर हमारी नजर बनी हुई है, सीधे अपडेट के लिए पेज रीफ्रेश करते रहें।
Uttarakhand | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal in Kedarnath pic.twitter.com/NnkRNLBUJk— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi performs 'puja' at the Kedarnath Dham
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/9i9UkQ5jgr— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022
PM Modi is wearing a handmade dress made by the women of Chamba, Himachal Pradesh. The dress is popularly called Chola Dora. This dress was gifted to PM during his recent visit to the state. pic.twitter.com/71FLZUdJv1— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022
Uttarakhand | PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple pic.twitter.com/4C5Tv5i63u— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022
Uttarakhand | PM Modi arrives in Kedarnath, he will be inaugurating various connectivity projects there pic.twitter.com/vy8HHGet3d— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022
In the last one year, approx 41 lakh pilgrims have visited the Char Dham. 15 lakh have visited Badrinath, over 14 lakh have been to Kedarnath, more than six lakh pilgrims visited Gangotri and over five lakh went to Yamunotri… https://t.co/ZuhMQ1iD1w— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 21, 2022
Uttarakhand | PM Narendra Modi to visit Kedarnath Dham today
PM will reach here at around 8:30 am. He will perform darshan and pooja at Kedarnath Temple. At around 9 am, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project. pic.twitter.com/2a7V3e6eFd— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 21, 2022