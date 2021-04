WATCH: अस्पताल में लगी थी भीषण आग पर डॉक्टर करते रहे सर्जरी, जान पर खेलकर बचाई पेशेंट की जिंदगी

A group of doctors and nurses stayed in a surgery room to complete an open-heart surgery as plumes of smoke rose from a hospital in eastern Russia after a fire broke out https://t.co/iGZf2xrGFR pic.twitter.com/P3bwq0MBrW

English summary

In Russia, there was a huge fire in the hospital, but in the operation theater, the doctors continued to perform the operation of the patient.