पश्चिम बंगाल BJP चीफ दिलीप घोष की धमकी, दीदी के लोग 6 महीने में सुधर जाएं, नहीं तो हड्डी-पसली तोड़ेंगे, ज्यादा किया तो....'

I tell Mamata di's people, who do mischief, to correct themselves within 6 months or else their hands, legs, ribs & heads will be broken - you'll have to go to hospital before being able to go home. If they increase mischief, they'll be sent to crematorium: D Ghosh, WB BJP chief pic.twitter.com/XyDKJ9LPra

