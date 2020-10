उत्तर प्रदेश के किसान MSP से कम कीमत पर धान बेचने को मजबूर हैंः प्रियंका गांधी

English summary

Congress general secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi says that the farmers of Uttar Pradesh are forced to sell their paddy at a price of Rs 800 less than the MSP. Priyanka Gandhi, who has targeted UP CM Yogi Adityanath through tweets on various issues, claimed in a recent tweet that UP farmers are having to sell their money at Rs 1,800 less than Rs 1868 per quintal MSP ie Rs 1100 to 1000 per quintal.