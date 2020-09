स्पेशल कोर्ट 10 सितंबर को रिया और शौविक चक्रवर्ती की जमानत अर्जी पर करेगी सुनवाई

English summary

Rhea Chakraborty, an alleged girlfriend arrested in a drug connection surfaced in actor Sushant Singh Rajput case, and her brother Shouvik have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days, but meanwhile, reports that Riya's lawyer Satish Manashinde on Tuesday The court has applied for the bail of both, which will be heard tomorrow i.e. on September 10. However, there is every chance of the bail application being rejected once again.