30 जून के बाद बदल जाएगा ATM से कैश निकालने का ये नियम
    सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की क्लोज फ्रेंड अर्चना का खुलासा, सुशांत ने उनसे की थी सुसाइड पर बात

    मुंबई। बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह मौत के बाद उनके परिवार और फैंस के साथ-साथ पूरी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री सन्न है। सुशांत की खुदकुशी के कारण अब तक पुलिस पता नहीं लगा पाई है। वहीं इस मामले में रोज नए खुलासे हो रहे हैं। सुशांत से जुड़े लोग उनके साथ बिताए पलों को याद कर रहे हैं। वहीं एक्टर की मौत के बाद बॉलीवुड दो खेमे में बंट गया है। बॉलीवुड का एक खेमा फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में भेदभाव का आरोप लगा रहा है। वहां भाई-भतीजावाद (Nepotism) की बहस शुरू हो गई है। कई सेलिब्रिटीज ने आरोप लगाया है कि सुशांत के साथ भेदभाव किया गया। हालांकि सुशांत की खुदकुशी की वजह अब तक सामने नहीं आई है। इस बीच सुशांत की करीबी दोस्त अर्चना अदलखा ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए बड़ा खुलासा किया है।

    खुदकुशी करने से पहले आधी रात को सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने इन्हें किया था आखिरी कॉल

    सुशांत की दोस्त का खुलासा

    सुशांत की दोस्त का खुलासा

    सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की करीबी दोस्त और एमटीवी वीजे अर्चना अदलखा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट के जरिए सुशांत को याद करते हुए अपने और सुशांत के बीच की बॉन्डिंग का जिक्र किया है। अर्चना ने सुशांत के साथ एक फोटो शेयर करते हुए बताया कि जब वो पहली बार सुशांत से मिली थी तो उनके बीच में सुसाइट को लेकर बात हुई थी। अर्चना ने लिखा है कि उनकी पहली मुलाकात सुशांत के बांद्रा वाले फ्लैट पर हुई थी, जहां दोनों ने बालकनी में खड़े होकर खुदकुशी को लेकर बात की थी।

    बालकनी में खड़े होकर सुशांत ने की थी ये बात

    बालकनी में खड़े होकर सुशांत ने की थी ये बात

    अर्चना ने अपने पोस्ट में लिखा है कि जब हम उनके फ्लैट पर मिले थे तो घर की बालकनी में खड़े होकर घंटों सुसाइड पर चर्चा की थी। उन्होंने लिखा है कि मुझे याद है कि हम दोनों ने बालकनी से नीचे देखा तो सुशांत ने पूछा था कि कैसा लगेगा अगर हम यहां से नीचे कूद जाएं। इसके बाद दोनों के बीच लाइफ को लेकर चर्चा होने लगी। दोनों ने बात करनी शुरू की तो बात लंबी हो गई कि कैसे हम अपनी जिंगदी को रोमांचक और मजेदार बना सकते हैं। उसी दौरान सुशांत ने ये भी बताया कि बचपन से उन्हें किन चीजों का शौक रहा है। अर्चना ने लिखा है कि उसके बाद हमने खूब हंसी मजाक किया। काफी देर तक बातचीत हुई, दोनों ने साथ में ड्रिंक्स पिया और देर रात वो अपने घर लौट आई।

    पुलिस को फॉरेंसिक रिपोर्ट का इंतजार

    पुलिस को फॉरेंसिक रिपोर्ट का इंतजार

    वहीं मुंबई पुलिस सुशांत की खुदकुशी की वजह तलाशने में जुटी है। पुलिस को सुशांत के घर से कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला। ऐसे में अब पुलिस को फॉरेंसिंक रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है। पिंकविला की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक पुलिस सुशांत के ब्लड सैंपल की जांच रिपोर्ट और घर से जब्त की गई चीजों के फॉरेंसिंक रिपोर्ट का इंतजार कर रही है। गौरतलब है कि सुशांत 6 महीनों से डिप्रेशन से जूझ रहे थे। उनका इलाज चल रहा था लेकिन इसी बीच उन्होंने अचानक से अपने बांद्रा स्थित फ्लैट में पंखे से लटककर खुदकुशी कर ली।

    सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के बाद ट्रोल हुए करण जौहर और आलिया भट्ट,बबीता फौगाट का फूटा गुस्सा

    View this post on Instagram

    The very FIRST time I met him was at his Bandra house and we spoke about suicide. I remember us looking down from his balcony which was quite a few stories up and he asked what it would feel like if we jumped. It catapulted us into a conversation about the value of life, the need for thrill, the purpose of existence- stuff I've loved since I was a teenager. It was an enthralling conversation, we laughed, we drank and I went back home with my friends. ⁣ ⁣ After that night, everytime we would hang out, we would find ourselves cornering away from the crowd and delving deep into an existential conversation. There would be some spiritual question or dilemma plagueing him that would get my gears going. He was a refreshing beat amongst my friends in/of the industry and I found our heated arguments and chats characteristic of the curious mind that he had. Of course, we would make fun of each other's appetite for mental masturbation. We'd laugh about our midnight epiphanies and then go our separate ways till we bumped into each other again. ⁣ ⁣ I won't say we were close. But I do feel very confused today. He came across as a self-aware, thoughtful person. He was inquisitive, full of questions but not in a reclusive, dejected way. He was different from all the other jaded famous people I met because he had all this energy and optimism. Never flashy, very respectful. And fun. I recall seeing a #bucketlist he had put out on his feed & thinking it was ambitious to say the least but also very philanthropic, interesting. This picture is from when I dressed up as #ZiggyStardust for my dear friend @aditiyasinghart's birthday and Sushant was one of the few people to recognise my #cosplay & jump into a #DavidBowie rant. He had good taste, I thought he was cool. ⁣ ⁣ I just cannot wrap my head around what's happened. I don't know the words he used in his head. I wish he had a bouncing board to stop him in his tracks. It just goes to show that the strongest, woke-est, most stable individuals can be at-risk mentally. The calmest minds can snap and NOBODY is an island. @sushantsinghrajput was not an island. Some timely help could've prevented this. Ask yourself, do you need to talk?⁣ ⁣

    A post shared by Ayesha Kapoor Adlakha (@ayeshaadlakha) on

    English summary
    Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Close Friend Archana Adlakha told about her first meeting when Sushant Told about Suicide
