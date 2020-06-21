सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की क्लोज फ्रेंड अर्चना का खुलासा, सुशांत ने उनसे की थी सुसाइड पर बात

View this post on Instagram

The very FIRST time I met him was at his Bandra house and we spoke about suicide. I remember us looking down from his balcony which was quite a few stories up and he asked what it would feel like if we jumped. It catapulted us into a conversation about the value of life, the need for thrill, the purpose of existence- stuff I've loved since I was a teenager. It was an enthralling conversation, we laughed, we drank and I went back home with my friends. ⁣ ⁣ After that night, everytime we would hang out, we would find ourselves cornering away from the crowd and delving deep into an existential conversation. There would be some spiritual question or dilemma plagueing him that would get my gears going. He was a refreshing beat amongst my friends in/of the industry and I found our heated arguments and chats characteristic of the curious mind that he had. Of course, we would make fun of each other's appetite for mental masturbation. We'd laugh about our midnight epiphanies and then go our separate ways till we bumped into each other again. ⁣ ⁣ I won't say we were close. But I do feel very confused today. He came across as a self-aware, thoughtful person. He was inquisitive, full of questions but not in a reclusive, dejected way. He was different from all the other jaded famous people I met because he had all this energy and optimism. Never flashy, very respectful. And fun. I recall seeing a #bucketlist he had put out on his feed & thinking it was ambitious to say the least but also very philanthropic, interesting. This picture is from when I dressed up as #ZiggyStardust for my dear friend @aditiyasinghart's birthday and Sushant was one of the few people to recognise my #cosplay & jump into a #DavidBowie rant. He had good taste, I thought he was cool. ⁣ ⁣ I just cannot wrap my head around what's happened. I don't know the words he used in his head. I wish he had a bouncing board to stop him in his tracks. It just goes to show that the strongest, woke-est, most stable individuals can be at-risk mentally. The calmest minds can snap and NOBODY is an island. @sushantsinghrajput was not an island. Some timely help could've prevented this. Ask yourself, do you need to talk?⁣ ⁣